Trade Optimism Helps Some Asian Markets Inch Higher

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rebounded 0.5%, putting it on course to break a five-session losing streak, while Japan's Nikkei Stock Average advanced by similar amount after falling for two days.

U.S. Signals It Could Sanction China Over Iran Oil Imports

The new U.S. special representative for Iran said Thursday the Trump administration is prepared to impose sanctions on all countries that buy oil from Iran after a deadline in November, including China, the top importer of Iranian crude.

U.S. Issues New Warning to Turkey Over Imprisoned Pastor

The Trump administration warned Thursday that it is prepared to impose more penalties on Turkey if it doesn't release an American pastor facing 35 years in prison on disputed espionage charges.

China to Take Targeted Measures to Arrest Growth Slowdown

China is rolling out targeted measures to prevent further deceleration of economic growth, says Ning Jizhe, the head of the National Bureau of Statistics.

Australia's RBA Uneasy About 'Problematic' U.S. Stimulus

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe on Friday said the central bank was becoming increasingly uneasy about the potential for inflation to jump in the U.S., fanned by the country's "problematic" fiscal expansion.

Trump Says He Is in 'No Rush' to Renegotiate Nafta

President Trump said that negotiations have stalled over his attempt to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement and that he is no longer in a hurry to overhaul the pact.

As Lira Rebounds, Investors Find Other Ways to Bet Against Turkey

Turkey's attempts to stabilize its embattled financial markets have borne some fruit this week, sparking a relief rally in the lira, but investors are still looking for ways to hedge against any new shocks.

Bank of Mexico Cautious About Trade, Public Finances

Concerns about the impact of U.S. protectionism on global trade and expected budget discipline under Mexico's incoming administration kept the Bank of Mexico on guard as it left interest rates unchanged earlier this month, according to minutes of the meeting.

Indonesia Vows Tighter Budget to Ward Off Turkish Contagion

Indonesian leaders vowed to rein in spending, part of a battery of measures to help build a firewall between the world's fourth most-populous country and financial contagion spreading to emerging markets from Turkey.

Youth Unemployment Hits 52-Year Low

The unemployment rate among young Americans fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years this summer, though the share of young people looking for work remained well below its peak in 1989.