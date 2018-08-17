Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/17/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
Global Markets Come Under Pressure as Turkish Lira Drops Again 
 
 
When to Ignore the Crowd and Shun a Roth IRA

The benefits of a conversion from a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA are manifold. But before making what is now an irreversible conversion, savers should consider some scenarios where they could lose the benefit of tax deferral without reaping even more valuable tax-free benefits. 

 
Indian Markets Look Headed for Further Extremes

The country's stock market is close to all-time highs, while its currency is at all-time lows versus the dollar. 

 
Get in Line: Backlog for Big Rigs Stretches to 2019

With freight demand red-hot, truck manufacturers expect to break records for orders this year, and deliveries will reach deep into next year. 

 
U.S. Signals It Could Sanction China Over Iran Oil Imports

The new U.S. special representative for Iran said the Trump administration is prepared to impose sanctions on all countries that buy oil from Iran after a deadline in November, including China, the top importer of Iranian crude. 

 
U.S. Issues New Warning to Turkey Over Imprisoned Pastor

The Trump administration warned Thursday that it is prepared to impose more penalties on Turkey if it doesn't release an American pastor facing 35 years in prison on disputed espionage charges. 

 
Dragons and Eagles Will Maul Emerging Markets

Some analysts are starting to call the bottom for EMs. With China's growth engine hiccupping and the U.S. hitting top speed, that looks premature. 

 
China to Take Targeted Measures to Arrest Growth Slowdown

China is rolling out targeted measures to prevent further deceleration of economic growth, says Ning Jizhe, the head of the National Bureau of Statistics. 

 
Australia's RBA Uneasy About 'Problematic' U.S. Stimulus

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe on Friday said the central bank was becoming increasingly uneasy about the potential for inflation to jump in the U.S., fanned by the country's "problematic" fiscal expansion. 

 
Trump Says He Is in 'No Rush' to Renegotiate Nafta

President Trump said that negotiations have stalled over his attempt to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement and that he is no longer in a hurry to overhaul the pact.

