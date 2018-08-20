Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Global Economy Week Ahead: The Jackson Hole Symposium

The week ahead includes studies and speeches coming from the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium, sometimes characterized as "Summer Camp for Central Bankers." Also on tap, temperature-taking economic indicators for the U.S. and Japan. 

 
U.S. Rebuffs Effort to Tether Bank Fine to Pastor's Release

The Trump administration rejected an effort by Turkey to tie the release of a U.S. pastor to relief for a Turkish bank facing billions of dollars in U.S. fines, telling Ankara other issues are off the table until the minister is freed. 

 
Venezuelan Crisis Escalates as  Economic Plans Fuel Tensions

The exodus of Venezuelans gained pace as the government's plans to address the collapsing economy fueled anxiety, while tensions grew in neighboring countries that have strained to absorb refugees. 

 
Goldman Faces Losses on Venezuelan Bond Deal That Drew Criticism

Goldman Sachs Group's approximately $865 million purchase of Venezuelan bonds last year attracted criticism-and now has saddled the firm's investment clients with millions of dollars in paper losses. 

 
'Green Bonds' Are a Gray Area

The booming world of "green bonds" faces a credibility problem: Definitions can be so fuzzy that environmentally conscious investors might end up funding fossil-fuel power stations. 

 
Canada's Auto Capital Caught in Crossfire of Trade Dispute

In Windsor, Ontario, angst is rising that the border town's ties to the U.S. auto industry, already strained by steel tariffs, could soon be ruptured by President Trump's threatened tariffs on Canadian-made cars. 

 
The Woman Who Has a Plan for Wall Street to Help Cure Blindness

Karen Petrou spent years trying to hide her blindness. Now she has come up with a plan to get private investors to bankroll a cure. 

 
Venezuela Devalues Currency and Hikes Wages, Stoking Stability Fears

Businesses closed, banks struggled with transactions and people scrambled to find fuel, signs of panicked and skeptical reactions to Venezuela's measures aimed at stabilizing a faltering economy. 

 
U.S., China Draw Up Plan to Settle Trade Dispute by November

Chinese and U.S. negotiators are drawing up a road map for talks to end their trade impasse ahead of meetings between President Trump and Xi Jinping in November. 

 
Trump Asks SEC to Study Six-Month Earnings Reporting

President Trump asked the SEC to consider scaling back how often public companies report results, a change some executives support as promoting longer-term planning, but that some investors charge could reduce transparency.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16aBAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : monthly sales value
PU
04:16aBAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : monthly sales volume
PU
04:16aBAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : Monthly battery sales statistics
PU
04:11aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China-ASEAN trade set to soar
PU
03:56aAWI RECOMMENDS : vote 2% this WoolPoll
PU
03:27aJapan firms welcome skilled foreign workers, frown at unskilled labourers - Reuters poll
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:41aIPART INDEPENDENT PRICING AND REGULATORY TRIBUNA : Media Release - IPART seeks comment on Ethanol Market Monitoring - 20 August 2018
PU
02:32aOil dips on concerns of slowing economic growth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AGCO CORPORATION : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Mexico agrees 5.5 percent salary hike for workers - union
3HARBOUR BIOMED : Announces Global Strategic Partnership with Kelun-Biotech to Develop and Commercialize A16..
4KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC : KEY ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Appointment of Rob Saltiel as New President and Chie..
5Homegrown gardeners and chefs take home the win in sacramento

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.