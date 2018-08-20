Global Economy Week Ahead: The Jackson Hole Symposium

The week ahead includes studies and speeches coming from the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium, sometimes characterized as "Summer Camp for Central Bankers." Also on tap, temperature-taking economic indicators for the U.S. and Japan.

U.S. Rebuffs Effort to Tether Bank Fine to Pastor's Release

The Trump administration rejected an effort by Turkey to tie the release of a U.S. pastor to relief for a Turkish bank facing billions of dollars in U.S. fines, telling Ankara other issues are off the table until the minister is freed.

Venezuelan Crisis Escalates as Economic Plans Fuel Tensions

The exodus of Venezuelans gained pace as the government's plans to address the collapsing economy fueled anxiety, while tensions grew in neighboring countries that have strained to absorb refugees.

Goldman Faces Losses on Venezuelan Bond Deal That Drew Criticism

Goldman Sachs Group's approximately $865 million purchase of Venezuelan bonds last year attracted criticism-and now has saddled the firm's investment clients with millions of dollars in paper losses.

'Green Bonds' Are a Gray Area

The booming world of "green bonds" faces a credibility problem: Definitions can be so fuzzy that environmentally conscious investors might end up funding fossil-fuel power stations.

As Euro Crisis Ends, Italy Stokes Fear of a Revival

The end of Greece's marathon bailout would mark the closure of the eurozone crisis but events in Italy are fueling fears that all is not well with the euro after all.

Canada's Auto Capital Caught in Crossfire of Trade Dispute

In Windsor, Ontario, angst is rising that the border town's ties to the U.S. auto industry, already strained by steel tariffs, could soon be ruptured by President Trump's threatened tariffs on Canadian-made cars.

Trump to Roll Back Restrictions on Coal Plants

The Trump administration plans a rollback of the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Power Plan with rules that could extend the life of coal-burning plants and lead to emissions of more heat-trapping gases.

The Woman Who Has a Plan for Wall Street to Help Cure Blindness

Karen Petrou spent years trying to hide her blindness. Now she has come up with a plan to get private investors to bankroll a cure.

A Surprising Bulwark for the U.S. Economy: Personal Savings

American households are saving more than previously estimated, a sign that consumers are better positioned to weather the next economic downturn.