Commodities Rebound Lifts Global Stocks

A rebound in commodity-linked companies helped global stocks rise Monday after markets stabilized near the end of last week.

At Heart of New Fed Debate: Bonds or Bills?

Federal Reserve officials are now beginning an internal debate to decide what exactly the central bank's $4.5 trillion portfolio will look like when they are done shrinking it.

A Lucky Break in the Turkish Lira

A 20%-plus gain in three days from betting on the Turkish lira shows the value of a contrarian approach.

Oil Edges Up After Emerging-Markets Selloff

Oil prices ticked higher on following last week's selloff of emerging market assets that had caused concerns for global demand growth.

Housing Rebound Approaches a Crossroads

Investors will be watching this week for further signs that the housing market is cooling following worrisome data for June.

As Euro Crisis Ends, Italy Stokes Fear of a Revival

The end of Greece's marathon bailout would mark the closure of the eurozone crisis but events in Italy are fueling fears that all is not well with the euro after all.

U.S. Rebuffs Effort to Tether Bank Fine to Pastor's Release

The Trump administration rejected an effort by Turkey to tie the release of a U.S. pastor to relief for a Turkish bank facing billions of dollars in U.S. fines, telling Ankara other issues are off the table until the minister is freed.

Global Economy Week Ahead: The Jackson Hole Symposium

The week ahead includes studies and speeches coming from the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium, sometimes characterized as "Summer Camp for Central Bankers." Also on tap, temperature-taking economic indicators for the U.S. and Japan.

Venezuelan Crisis Escalates as Economic Plans Fuel Tensions

The exodus of Venezuelans gained pace as the government's plans to address the collapsing economy fueled anxiety, while tensions grew in neighboring countries that have strained to absorb refugees.