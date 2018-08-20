Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
Commodities Rebound Lifts Global Stocks

A rebound in commodity-linked companies helped global stocks rise Monday after markets stabilized near the end of last week. 

 
At Heart of New Fed Debate: Bonds or Bills?

Federal Reserve officials are now beginning an internal debate to decide what exactly the central bank's $4.5 trillion portfolio will look like when they are done shrinking it. 

 
A Lucky Break in the Turkish Lira

A 20%-plus gain in three days from betting on the Turkish lira shows the value of a contrarian approach. 

 
Oil Edges Up After Emerging-Markets Selloff

Oil prices ticked higher on following last week's selloff of emerging market assets that had caused concerns for global demand growth. 

 
Housing Rebound Approaches a Crossroads

Investors will be watching this week for further signs that the housing market is cooling following worrisome data for June. 

 
As Euro Crisis Ends, Italy Stokes Fear of a Revival

The end of Greece's marathon bailout would mark the closure of the eurozone crisis but events in Italy are fueling fears that all is not well with the euro after all. 

 
U.S. Rebuffs Effort to Tether Bank Fine to Pastor's Release

The Trump administration rejected an effort by Turkey to tie the release of a U.S. pastor to relief for a Turkish bank facing billions of dollars in U.S. fines, telling Ankara other issues are off the table until the minister is freed. 

 
Global Economy Week Ahead: The Jackson Hole Symposium

The week ahead includes studies and speeches coming from the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium, sometimes characterized as "Summer Camp for Central Bankers." Also on tap, temperature-taking economic indicators for the U.S. and Japan. 

 
Venezuelan Crisis Escalates as  Economic Plans Fuel Tensions

The exodus of Venezuelans gained pace as the government's plans to address the collapsing economy fueled anxiety, while tensions grew in neighboring countries that have strained to absorb refugees.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Tick Lower As Traders Prepare For Jackson Hole Central Banker Gathering
DJ
01:36pCautious optimism for U.S.-China trade talks lifts shares
RE
01:30pFutures climb on U.S.-China trade talk optimism
RE
01:26pUK online fashion retailer Farfetch plans New York Stock Exchange float
RE
01:16pSTATS STATISTICS SOUTH AFRICA : Capital expenditure by the public sector for 2017
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:02pItaly's Salvini says government will stand up against market attacks
RE
12:56pEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Daily News 20 / 08 / 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
3ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Shares in Italy's Atlantia indicated down in pre-open trade
4CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : EXCLUSIVE: China shifts to Iranian tankers to keep oil flowing amid U.S. san..
5MULBERRY GROUP PLC : MULBERRY : warns on profit from House of Fraser

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.