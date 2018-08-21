Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/21/2018 | 05:16am CEST
U.S. Moves Toward New Tariffs on China Despite Trade Talks

The Trump administration is moving closer this week to levying tariffs on nearly half of Chinese imports despite broad opposition from U.S. business and the start of a fresh round of bilateral talks. 

 
EPA Head Signs Proposal to Undo Restrictions on Coal Plants

The EPA moved to overturn Obama-era environmental rules on power-plant emissions, a long-telegraphed move designed to help coal-burning plants compete with cleaner alternatives. 

 
Winklevoss Effort to Self-Regulate Cryptocurrency Gets Members

Several cryptocurrency exchanges have signed on to what appears to be the industry's first self-regulatory organization, a step toward transparency in the notoriously opaque and volatile market. 

 
Trump Complained About Fed Rate Increases at Fundraiser

President Trump told donors he is unhappy with the Federal Reserve's recent interest-rate increases and raised doubts about the man he placed in charge of the institution, Jerome Powell, people in attendance said 

 
Fed Research Director David Wilcox to Retire at Year's End

The Federal Reserve board said its head economist will retire at the end of 2018, in what would be the most significant change in a senior staff position since Chairman Jerome Powell took office in February. 

 
At Heart of New Fed Debate: Bonds or Bills?

Federal Reserve officials are now beginning an internal debate to decide what exactly the central bank's $4.5 trillion portfolio will look like when they are done shrinking it. 

 
Greece's Bailout Ends, but Austerity and Anger Prevail

Athens and the EU hail the end of the bailout as a historic day when Greece recovers its national freedom, but many Greeks find it hard to believe that this truly is the end of an era. 

 
How I Won A Bet By Loving the Turkish Lira

A 20%-plus gain in three days from betting on the Turkish lira shows the value of a contrarian approach. 

 
Dow Rises to Highest Level Since February

U.S. stocks were lifted by investor optimism about the latest deal activity and trade developments. 

 
Oil Prices Rise Ahead of U.S.-China Trade Meeting

U.S. oil prices rose as investors looked ahead to a meeting this week between U.S. and Chinese officials that may start to resolve a trade fight that sparked fears of weaker global economic growth and less demand for oil.

