News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/21/2018 | 09:16am CEST
Currency Wobbles Dent Demand for Emerging-Market Stocks

Volatility in emerging-market currencies has surged relative to their peers in developed markets this year, reaching the highest levels in about a decade. 

 
U.S. Moves Toward New Tariffs on China Despite Trade Talks

The Trump administration is moving closer this week to levying tariffs on nearly half of Chinese imports despite broad opposition from U.S. business and the start of a fresh round of bilateral talks. 

 
Trump Complained About Fed Rate Increases at Fundraiser

President Trump told donors he is unhappy with the Federal Reserve's recent interest-rate increases and raised doubts about the man he placed in charge of the institution, Jerome Powell, people in attendance said 

 
Dow Rises to Highest Level Since February

U.S. stocks were lifted by investor optimism about the latest deal activity and trade developments. 

 
Australia's RBA Expects Next Rates Move To Be Up

Australia's central bank continues to indicate the next move in interest rates is likely to be up, but the policy shift is still some time off in the future. 

 
EPA Head Signs Proposal to Undo Restrictions on Coal Plants

The EPA moved to overturn Obama-era environmental rules on power-plant emissions, a long-telegraphed move designed to help coal-burning plants compete with cleaner alternatives. 

 
Winklevoss Effort to Self-Regulate Cryptocurrency Gets Members

Several cryptocurrency exchanges have signed on to what appears to be the industry's first self-regulatory organization, a step toward transparency in the notoriously opaque and volatile market. 

 
Fed Research Director David Wilcox to Retire at Year's End

The Federal Reserve board said its head economist will retire at the end of 2018, in what would be the most significant change in a senior staff position since Chairman Jerome Powell took office in February. 

 
At Heart of New Fed Debate: Bonds or Bills?

Federal Reserve officials are now beginning an internal debate to decide what exactly the central bank's $4.5 trillion portfolio will look like when they are done shrinking it. 

 
Greece's Bailout Ends, but Austerity and Anger Prevail

Athens and the EU hail the end of the bailout as a historic day when Greece recovers its national freedom, but many Greeks find it hard to believe that this truly is the end of an era.

04:08aUK TRADE MINISTER - EU RISKS HURTING IMAGE WITH BREXIT HANDLING : Sky News
RE
04:03aDollar falls after Trump criticizes Fed
RE
04:02aISO INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR STANDARDIZATI : 50001 for energy management gets a boost
PU
03:57aChina to step up crackdown on internet lottery sales - ministry
RE
03:37aST KILDA FOOTBALL CLUB : Two Jacks in Team of the Week
PU
03:34aA REGULATED BITCOIN FORK : XBR, LLC Files with U.S. Treasury FinCEN
BU
03:31aChina says it hopes for good outcome on trade talks with U.S.
RE
03:21aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Flat As S&P, Nasdaq Eye Records, Investors Look For Fed Clarity
DJ
03:17aMINISTRY OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OF ITALIAN RE : Italy’s Ministry of Economic Development Launches Task Force China
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
