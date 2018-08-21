Log in
08/21/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
Stocks Rise, Lifted by Energy Sector

U.S. stocks climbed for a fourth day as shares of energy companies led gains Tuesday, supported by a rise in crude-oil prices. 

 
Trump Auto Tariff Timetable Likely to Slip

The Trump administration is pushing back its timetable for completing a controversial investigation into whether to impose tariffs on auto imports, as officials try to negotiate agreements with some of the world's largest car exporters. 

 
Treasury Sanctions Russian Firms for Allegedly Helping North Korea

The Trump administration levied new sanctions against Russian firms it accused of violating trade bans on North Korea and breaches of U.S. laws against cooperation with Russia's intelligence services. 

 
China Sticks to Keeping Currency out of U.S. Trade Dispute

China won't use the yuan as a weapon in the trade dispute with the U.S., a senior Chinese central banker said, reiterating a longstanding official stance ahead of midlevel talks in Washington. 

 
U.S. Stocks Poised to Enter Longest-Ever Bull Market

U.S. stocks are on the verge of surpassing their longest-running rally, ratifying a market rebound that began in the ashes of the financial crisis and defying those who have questioned its staying power. 

 
Chinese Banks Turn to New Tool to Win Savers

Chinese banks are taking on new risks as they scramble to lure savers, turning a previously obscure line of business into a $1 trillion industry. The explosion marks the latest effort by lenders to circumvent Beijing's campaign against financial risk. 

 
Oil Prices Steady as Demand Risks Balance Iran Supply Constraints

Oil prices were mainly flat as investors weighed risks to global petroleum demand against an expected loss of Iranian crude exports due to U.S. sanctions. 

 
A Tax Change Threatens to Hit Insurers When Most Vulnerable

Some large U.S. insurance companies are seeking clarity from regulators on a vaguely worded tax provision that threatens to pinch their bottom line. 

 
U.S. Foreclosure Starts Rise for First Time in Three Years

Foreclosure starts rose in the U.S. in July for the first time in three years, as 44% of markets across the country saw increases. 

 
Venezuelans Skeptical of Maduro's New Measures to Salvage Economy

People in Venezuela's capital expressed uncertainty about an economic overhaul by President Nicolás Maduro's leftist government that introduces a new, highly devalued currency and a raft of other confounding measures.

