Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 07:16pm CEST
Energy, Consumer-Discretionary Shares Lift U.S. Stock Indexes

U.S. stocks climbed for a fourth straight day, lifted by shares of energy and consumer-discretionary companies. 

 
Trump Auto Tariff Timetable Likely to Slip

The Trump administration is pushing back its timetable for completing a controversial investigation into whether to impose tariffs on auto imports, as officials try to negotiate agreements with some of the world's largest car exporters. 

 
Treasury Sanctions Russian Firms for Allegedly Helping North Korea

The Trump administration levied new sanctions against Russian firms it accused of violating trade bans on North Korea and breaches of U.S. laws against cooperation with Russia's intelligence services. 

 
China Sticks to Keeping Currency out of U.S. Trade Dispute

China won't use the yuan as a weapon in the trade dispute with the U.S., a senior Chinese central banker said, reiterating a longstanding official stance ahead of midlevel talks in Washington. 

 
Chinese Banks Turn to New Tool to Win Savers

Chinese banks are taking on new risks as they scramble to lure savers, turning a previously obscure line of business into a $1 trillion industry. The explosion marks the latest effort by lenders to circumvent Beijing's campaign against financial risk. 

 
Oil Prices Rise on Expectations of Tighter Iran Crude Exports

Oil prices moved higher on expectations of tighter supplies as U.S. sanctions on Iran lower its crude exports-and as investors worry less about a US-China trade spat. 

 
A Tax Change Threatens to Hit Insurers When Most Vulnerable

Some large U.S. insurance companies are seeking clarity from regulators on a tax provision that threatens to pinch their bottom line. 

 
U.S. Foreclosure Starts Rise for First Time in Three Years

Foreclosure starts rose in the U.S. in July for the first time in three years, as 44% of markets across the country saw increases. 

 
Venezuelans Skeptical of Maduro's New Measures to Salvage Economy

People in Venezuela's capital expressed uncertainty about an economic overhaul by President Nicolás Maduro's leftist government that introduces a new, highly devalued currency and a raft of other confounding measures. 

 
Malaysia Can't Afford $22 Billion Beijing-Backed Projects, Mahathir Tells China

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he plans to defer or cancel some $22 billion worth of Chinese-backed infrastructure projects, after explaining his objections to China's leaders.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:06pTrump Auto Tariff Timetable Likely to Slip Amid Europe, Nafta Talks -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:57pS&P hits record high, equals longest-ever bull run
RE
07:56pIMF to begin talks with Angola on financial support
RE
07:48pS&P 500 trades above January high at new record
RE
07:47pMCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE : MCC to Launch Apprenticeship Program to Address Skills Gap
PU
07:42pGOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA : Saving time and money for Alberta’s energy industry
PU
07:37pCITY OF ST PETERSBURG FL : Emergency pipe work will cause delays at 30th Avenue North at 28th Street North
PU
07:37pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Statement by IMF Deputy Managing Director Tao Zhang on Angola
PU
07:37pMCHENRY COUNTY IL : September 4 is "Protect Your Groundwater Day"
PU
07:37pCONSUMERS ENERGY : Employee’s Memory Helps Save Dog From Livingston County House Fire
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : It all 'Evans' out
2CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
3TESLA : TESLA : Norway wealth fund allowed to stay on as investor if Tesla goes private
4KOMAX HOLDING AG : 2018 half-year results of the Komax Group
5LUXOFT HOLDING INC : LUXOFT HOLDING INC : Luxoft to Participate in Citi's Global Tech Conference on September ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.