North Korea's Continued Nuclear Work Raises 'Grave Concerns' for U.N. Atomic Agency

North Korea is continuing to develop its nuclear program, the United Nations' atomic agency said in an annual report this week, despite an agreement reached in June to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

Fed's Kaplan Still Favors Gradual Path of Rate Increases

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said in an essay published Tuesday that he would like the central bank to press forward with rate increases amid a very strong job market.

Can the President Fire the Fed Chairman?

Donald Trump's recent criticism of Jerome Powell's Federal Reserve raises the question: Can a president replace a Fed chief? The law is somewhat vague on the matter.

Mexico's President-Elect Balks at Including Energy in New NAFTA

A split has emerged among Mexico's incoming and outgoing administrations over how to handle the subject of energy in ongoing talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Top U.K. Envoy Breaks With Trump Administration Over Iran Policy

The U.K.'s top diplomat defended Britain's support for the Iran deal during his first trip to Washington, taking on an issue that is emerging as a major source of contention in the relationship between the two allies.

Greek Bailout Ends, but Underlying Problems Remain

Neither Greece's politicians nor its lenders have shown that they can fix the issues bedeviling Greece's economy, including government inefficiency.

Merrill Latest Brokerage to Downplay Money-Market Mutual Funds

Starting Sept. 4, Bank of America Corp.'s Merrill Lynch brokerage unit will no longer sweep its customers' cash into money-market mutual funds, moving it instead into deposits at affiliated banks.

What Can Stop This Bull Market?

Old age isn't enough to kill a bull market, until it is.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stocks Seen Falling in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil stocks are projected to have fallen by 2 million barrels, while gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 700,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Trump Auto Tariff Timetable Likely to Slip

The Trump administration is likely pushing back its timetable for imposing tariffs on auto imports, easing concerns of many in the auto industry who have widely opposed the duties.