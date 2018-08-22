Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 05:16am CEST
North Korea's Continued Nuclear Work Raises 'Grave Concerns' for U.N. Atomic Agency

North Korea is continuing to develop its nuclear program, the United Nations' atomic agency said in an annual report this week, despite an agreement reached in June to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. 

 
Fed's Kaplan Still Favors Gradual Path of Rate Increases

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said in an essay published Tuesday that he would like the central bank to press forward with rate increases amid a very strong job market. 

 
Can the President Fire the Fed Chairman?

Donald Trump's recent criticism of Jerome Powell's Federal Reserve raises the question: Can a president replace a Fed chief? The law is somewhat vague on the matter. 

 
Mexico's President-Elect Balks at Including Energy in New NAFTA

A split has emerged among Mexico's incoming and outgoing administrations over how to handle the subject of energy in ongoing talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. 

 
Top U.K. Envoy Breaks With Trump Administration Over Iran Policy

The U.K.'s top diplomat defended Britain's support for the Iran deal during his first trip to Washington, taking on an issue that is emerging as a major source of contention in the relationship between the two allies. 

 
Greek Bailout Ends, but Underlying Problems Remain

Neither Greece's politicians nor its lenders have shown that they can fix the issues bedeviling Greece's economy, including government inefficiency. 

 
Merrill Latest Brokerage to Downplay Money-Market Mutual Funds

Starting Sept. 4, Bank of America Corp.'s Merrill Lynch brokerage unit will no longer sweep its customers' cash into money-market mutual funds, moving it instead into deposits at affiliated banks. 

 
What Can Stop This Bull Market?

Old age isn't enough to kill a bull market, until it is. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stocks Seen Falling in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil stocks are projected to have fallen by 2 million barrels, while gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 700,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
Trump Auto Tariff Timetable Likely to Slip

The Trump administration is likely pushing back its timetable for imposing tariffs on auto imports, easing concerns of many in the auto industry who have widely opposed the duties.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:26aAustralia cancels livestock shipper's live export licence after sheep deaths at sea
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:03aThe world's first personal digital asset exchange SelfDax is officially launched
PR
05:54aMost Asian shares edge up after Wall St. gains, but China down
RE
05:53aMost Asian shares edge up after Wall St gains, but China down
RE
05:42aCITY OF EASTVALE CA : Eastvale City Council Appoints Mayor Pro Tem Todd Rigby
PU
05:27aCOUNCIL OF MUNICIPALITY OF KIAMA : Emergency Drought Relief
PU
05:17aDISTRICT COUNCIL OF YANKALILLA : Turf Maintenance Program
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD : Prosperity at Spanish ports rises
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
3BLACKROCK : At T. Rowe Price, top Tesla funds offer split views
4CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION L : American cuts 2nd U.S.-China flight on fuel cost, rivalry
5HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC. : HAWAIIAN : U.S. airline Hawaiian to suspend its Beijing flight from October
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.