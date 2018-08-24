U.S.-China Trade Talks End With No Sign of Progress

Trade talks between the U.S. and China failed to produce any visible sign of progress, reducing the prospects of a deal soon, people closely tracking the talks said.

Central Bankers' Jackson Hole Gathering: a Cheat Sheet

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual economic retreat begins Thursday evening and runs through Saturday at its traditional venue, the Jackson Lake Lodge. Here's what to expect.

Fed's Bostic Says Bond Yield Curve Is Just One Indicator

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic wrote in a posting on his bank's website Thursday that the bond market yield curve is just one of a number of indicators central bankers use to divine the economic outlook.

Fed's Kaplan Says He's Hopeful Rate Rises Won't Invert Yield Curve

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan expressed optimism Thursday that the central bank can press forward with rate increases and not push the bond market into a position that suggests a recession will soon follow.

Dealers Saw Roughly Two More 2018 Fed Hikes Before Last FOMC Meeting

Wall Street's biggest banks told the Fed in July that they expected to see it raise interest rates in September.

The Fed Worries About Corporate Monopolies. Investors Should Just Buy Them.

Is rising corporate power hurting capital spending, wage growth and U.S. productivity? Central bankers meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyo., to discuss the issues will be worrying that the answer is yes. Investors should be thrilled if it is.

ECB Determines Eurozone Still Needs 'Significant' Stimulus

The eurozone economy still needs "significant" monetary stimulus to ensure inflation continues to climb, according to the minutes of the European Central Bank's last meeting.

Japan Inflation Fails to Gain Momentum in July

Japan's inflation rose in July at the same pace as in the previous month, failing to gain extra momentum toward the Bank of Japan's 2% target.

Ford Executive to Lead North Korea Talks

Ford Motor official Stephen Biegun will take over nuclear talks with North Korea as the new special representative, leading negotiations at a time when the talks largely have stalled.

Investors Needn't Fear Trump Impeachment

Assigning credit or blame to the president for the stock market's performance is an unwinnable argument. Guessing what would happen if he were to unexpectedly leave office is another matter.