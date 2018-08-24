Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 05:16am CEST
U.S.-China Trade Talks End With No Sign of Progress

Trade talks between the U.S. and China failed to produce any visible sign of progress, reducing the prospects of a deal soon, people closely tracking the talks said. 

 
China Says Trade Talk With U.S.  Constructive

hina's Commerce Ministry said in a statement Friday that this week's trade talk with the U.S. was constructive and frank, adding that the two sides will stay in touch for further arrangements. 

 
Central Bankers' Jackson Hole Gathering: a Cheat Sheet

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual economic retreat begins Thursday evening and runs through Saturday at its traditional venue, the Jackson Lake Lodge. Here's what to expect. 

 
Fed's Kaplan Says He Is 'Comfortable' With Four Rate Increases This Year

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said he is comfortable with the U.S. central bank raising its short-term benchmark interest rate two more times this year, in September and December. 

 
Fed's Bostic Says Bond Yield Curve Is Just One Indicator

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic wrote in a posting on his bank's website Thursday that the bond market yield curve is just one of a number of indicators central bankers use to divine the economic outlook. 

 
Fed's Kaplan Says He's Hopeful Rate Rises Won't Invert Yield Curve

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan expressed optimism Thursday that the central bank can press forward with rate increases and not push the bond market into a position that suggests a recession will soon follow. 

 
Dealers Saw Roughly Two More 2018 Fed Hikes Before Last FOMC Meeting

Wall Street's biggest banks told the Fed in July that they expected to see it raise interest rates in September. 

 
The Fed Worries About Corporate Monopolies. Investors Should Just Buy Them.

Is rising corporate power hurting capital spending, wage growth and U.S. productivity? Central bankers meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyo., to discuss the issues will be worrying that the answer is yes. Investors should be thrilled if it is. 

 
ECB Determines Eurozone Still Needs 'Significant' Stimulus

The eurozone economy still needs "significant" monetary stimulus to ensure inflation continues to climb, according to the minutes of the European Central Bank's last meeting. 

 
Japan Inflation Fails to Gain Momentum in July

Japan's inflation rose in July at the same pace as in the previous month, failing to gain extra momentum toward the Bank of Japan's 2% target.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:33aChina to prosecute former Bright Food chairman for graft
RE
07:22aAsia slips after U.S.-China trade talks end without progress
RE
07:22aNEW ZEALAND POLICE : Police investigating Ashburton robbery
PU
07:17aCSIRO COMMONWEALTH SCIENTIFIC AND INDUSTRIAL RES : How hydrogen power can help us cut emissions, boost exports, and even drive further between refills
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:10aAsia slips after U.S.-China trade talks end without progress
RE
06:52aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Applications open for Round 18 of EIS co-funded drilling
PU
06:52aVICTORIA POLICE : Thief uses stolen credit card in Nagambie
PU
06:42aAussie rallies as Morrison elected Liberal leader; Powell speech eyed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
3BACHEM HOLDING AG : FIRST HALF OF 2018: Further rise in net profit; delayed sales/EBIT to be made good in seco..
4CARDNO LIMITED : CARDNO : Dr. M. Andrew Maier, MS, PhD, CIH, DABT, toxicology and risk assessment expert, join..
5Oil prices rise on Iran sanctions, but U.S.-China row mutes trading
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.