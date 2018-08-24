U.S.-China Trade Talks End With No Sign of Progress

Trade talks between the U.S. and China failed to produce any visible sign of progress, reducing the prospects of a deal soon, people closely tracking the talks said.

China Says Trade Talk With U.S. Constructive

hina's Commerce Ministry said in a statement Friday that this week's trade talk with the U.S. was constructive and frank, adding that the two sides will stay in touch for further arrangements.

Central Bankers' Jackson Hole Gathering: a Cheat Sheet

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual economic retreat begins Thursday evening and runs through Saturday at its traditional venue, the Jackson Lake Lodge. Here's what to expect.

Fed's Kaplan Says He Is 'Comfortable' With Four Rate Increases This Year

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said he is comfortable with the U.S. central bank raising its short-term benchmark interest rate two more times this year, in September and December.

Fed's Bostic Says Bond Yield Curve Is Just One Indicator

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic wrote in a posting on his bank's website Thursday that the bond market yield curve is just one of a number of indicators central bankers use to divine the economic outlook.

Fed's Kaplan Says He's Hopeful Rate Rises Won't Invert Yield Curve

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan expressed optimism Thursday that the central bank can press forward with rate increases and not push the bond market into a position that suggests a recession will soon follow.

Dealers Saw Roughly Two More 2018 Fed Hikes Before Last FOMC Meeting

Wall Street's biggest banks told the Fed in July that they expected to see it raise interest rates in September.

The Fed Worries About Corporate Monopolies. Investors Should Just Buy Them.

Is rising corporate power hurting capital spending, wage growth and U.S. productivity? Central bankers meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyo., to discuss the issues will be worrying that the answer is yes. Investors should be thrilled if it is.

ECB Determines Eurozone Still Needs 'Significant' Stimulus

The eurozone economy still needs "significant" monetary stimulus to ensure inflation continues to climb, according to the minutes of the European Central Bank's last meeting.

Japan Inflation Fails to Gain Momentum in July

Japan's inflation rose in July at the same pace as in the previous month, failing to gain extra momentum toward the Bank of Japan's 2% target.