Global Stocks Struggle for Direction as Central Bankers Meet

Global stocks were mixed as U.S.-China trade talks appeared to make little progress and investors turned their attention to the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole retreat.

U.S.-China Trade Talks End With No Sign of Progress

Trade talks between the U.S. and China failed to produce any visible sign of progress, reducing the prospects of a deal soon, people closely tracking the talks said.

Central Bankers' Jackson Hole Gathering: a Cheat Sheet

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual economic retreat begins Thursday evening and runs through Saturday at its traditional venue, the Jackson Lake Lodge. Here's what to expect.

Fed's Kaplan Says He Is 'Comfortable' With Four Rate Increases This Year

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said he is comfortable with the U.S. central bank raising its short-term benchmark interest rate two more times this year, in September and December.

China's Shuddering Markets Lose Their Shock Value

Three years after a Chinese crash rattled stocks around the world, a fresh bout of currency and equity-market turmoil is having far less impact overseas. Asian stocks were mixed Friday.

China Says Trade Talk With U.S. Constructive

hina's Commerce Ministry said in a statement Friday that this week's trade talk with the U.S. was constructive and frank, adding that the two sides will stay in touch for further arrangements.

Australia Ousts Another Leader as Ruling Party Shifts Right

Scott Morrison, Australia's treasurer, will become the nation's next prime minister after a leadership challenge put out Malcolm Turnbull.

Fed's Bostic Says Bond Yield Curve Is Just One Indicator

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic wrote in a posting on his bank's website Thursday that the bond market yield curve is just one of a number of indicators central bankers use to divine the economic outlook.

Fed's Kaplan Says He's Hopeful Rate Rises Won't Invert Yield Curve

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan expressed optimism Thursday that the central bank can press forward with rate increases and not push the bond market into a position that suggests a recession will soon follow.

Dealers Saw Roughly Two More 2018 Fed Hikes Before Last FOMC Meeting

Wall Street's biggest banks told the Fed in July that they expected to see it raise interest rates in September.