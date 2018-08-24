Fed's Powell Defends Pace of Rate Hikes to Avert Overheating

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell defended the strategy of gradually raising interest rates, pushing back against criticisms that the central bank is moving either too quickly or too slowly, jeopardizing the economy's expansion.

It Was Meant to Be the Better Bitcoin. It's Down Nearly 90%

The underperformance of Bitcoin Cash touches on a larger question: Can virtual currencies really become a means of payment that would supplant traditional money?

Fed Signals Unease About Drop in Unemployment

New research from the Federal Reserve warns against placing too little attention on an unemployment rate that falls below levels regarded as likely to maintain stable inflation.

Stocks Higher as Powell Defends Fed's Rate Path

U.S. stocks edged higher, heading toward weekly gains, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell defended the central bank's plan to raise interest rates gradually.

U.S.-China Trade Talks End With No Sign of Progress

Trade talks between the U.S. and China failed to produce any visible sign of progress, reducing the prospects of a deal soon, people closely tracking the talks said.

Fed's Mester Says Gradual Rate Increases Still Best Path

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the economy's solid performance justifies further gradual interest-rate increases.

U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Fell 1.7% in July

Demand for long-lasting goods produced by U.S. factories fell in July because of a decline in aircraft sales, but underlying demand grew modestly.

Mexican Economy Contracted in Second Quarter

Mexico's economic activity in the second quarter contracted 0.2%, more than previously estimated, as declines in industrial output and agricultural production offset gains in services.

Fed's Bullard Says Officials Should Not Ignore Yield Curve's Implications

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis leader James Bullard said it would be a serious mistake to shrug off the message of the yield curve as his colleagues contemplate further rate rises.

China Central Bank Reintroduces Measure to Bolster the Yuan

China resumed using a tool meant to counteract market forces when fixing the yuan's exchange rate in order to battle the depreciation pressure that had driven down the currency against a strong dollar.