News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/24/2018 | 11:16pm CEST
Fed's Powell Defends Pace of Rate Hikes to Avert Overheating

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell defended the strategy of gradually raising interest rates, pushing back against criticisms that the central bank is moving either too quickly or too slowly, jeopardizing the economy's expansion. 

 
Trump Cancels Pompeo's North Korea Trip Over Lack of Progress

President Trump canceled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's weekend trip to North Korea, signaling frustration with deadlocked nuclear talks that he blamed on the trade dispute with China. 

 
S&P 500 Closes at New High

The S&P 500 notched its first record close since January, after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell defended the central bank's plan to raise interest rates gradually. The Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 also hit records. 

 
Fed Signals Unease About Drop in Unemployment

New research from the Federal Reserve warns against placing too little attention on an unemployment rate that falls below levels regarded as likely to maintain stable inflation. 

 
Fed's Bullard Says Officials Should Not Ignore Yield Curve's Implications

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis leader James Bullard said it would be a serious mistake to shrug off the message of the yield curve as his colleagues contemplate further rate rises. 

 
Rising Metals Prices Show Little Sign of Substantially Boosting U.S. Output

Tariffs on steel and aluminum are driving up the value of shipments of metals being produced domestically, but they have little effect on the quantity being churned out. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Talks End With No Sign of Progress

Trade talks between the U.S. and China failed to produce any visible sign of progress, reducing the prospects of a deal soon, people closely tracking the talks said. 

 
BOE Economist Warns of Giant Firms' Effects on Inflation, Growth

The Bank of England's chief economist raised the possibility that the growing market power of giant firms may be making the job of central bankers trickier. 

 
It Was Meant to Be the Better Bitcoin. It's Down Nearly 90%

The underperformance of Bitcoin Cash touches on a larger question: Can virtual currencies really become a means of payment that would supplant traditional money? 

 
U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Fell 1.7% in July

Demand for long-lasting goods produced by U.S. factories fell in July because of a decline in aircraft sales, but underlying demand grew modestly.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.52% 25790.35 Delayed Quote.3.79%
NASDAQ 100 0.97% 7485.4041 Delayed Quote.15.91%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.86% 7945.9753 Delayed Quote.14.12%
S&P 500 0.62% 2874.69 Real-time Quote.7.04%
