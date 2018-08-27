Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. GDP Revisions and Other Data

In the week ahead, the U.S. Commerce Department releases second-quarter gross domestic product revisions and July personal-income figures. Overseas, Brazil will see second-quarter gross domestic product data and China will release factory-activity numbers. 

 
Trump's Stances Weaken Support for U.S. to Lead Global Banking Body

President Trump's antagonistic posture towards international institutions at foreign summits this summer soured some European officials on the candidacy of a top Fed official to helm the international Financial Stability Board. 

 
Top Central Banker Decries U.S. Trade Measures

Dialing back globalization would undermine decades of economic progress around the world, Agustín Carstens, head of the Bank for International Settlements, said at the Jackson Hole symposium for the world's central bankers. 

 
U.S., Mexico Nearer to Resolving Issues Holding Up Nafta Talks

Mexico's trade negotiators said Sunday they would do whatever necessary, including working into the night, to reach an agreement with the U.S. that would then allow the return of Canada to the talks. 

 
At Fed Retreat, Central Bankers Eye New Economic Risks

Without mentioning President Trump by name, central bankers at the Federal Reserve's annual retreat in Jackson Hole made clear they were concerned about his trade policy. 

 
Digital Technology Creates New Challenges For Central Bankers, BOC's Poloz Says

Advances in digital technology are good for the economy but difficult to measure, creating uncertainty for makers of monetary policy, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said Saturday. 

 
The Big Hedge-Fund Strategy That Isn't Working

Following trends in financial markets was once one of the most profitable investment strategies around. Now the approach is being battered as cheap replica funds crowd into the space. 

 
Goldman Cashes In on Passive-Investing Boom

Investment banks are elbowing into the crucial business of end-of-day trading in private, off-exchange transactions. The shift away from routing these transactions through NYSE and Nasdaq raises questions about transparency. 

 
Global Tech Rally Fractures as Investors Cool on Chinese Firms

One of last year's most profitable trades is breaking apart, thwarting expectations for global investors betting on a handful of U.S. and Chinese technology titans' enduring dominance. 

 
Better Regulations Needed for Competitive Banking System to Work, Paper Says

In most business environments, economists see competition as an unqualified force for good, driving companies toward efficiency and innovation. But it's a more complicated story for banks in the era of "too big to fail," according to a paper presented at Jackson Hole.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52aPGA TOUR : 2017-18 Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle
PU
03:45aMEXICO, U.S. LIKELY 'HOURS' AWAY FROM NAFTA AGREEMENT : minister
RE
03:41aOil stable as U.S./Sino trade row weighs, Iran sanctions cut supply outlook
RE
03:32aMACKAY REGIONAL COUNCIL : Casey Avenue upgrades enter stage two
PU
03:26aStruggling Noble Group faces crucial vote for $3.5 billion restructure
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:12aMexico minister says can't declare NAFTA victory yet
RE
03:12aSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : Sanfu over but heatwave to continue
PU
02:56aAsian shares rise after record highs on Wall Street
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MEXICO, U.S. LIKELY 'HOURS' AWAY FROM NAFTA AGREEMENT: minister
2Mexico, U.S. likely 'hours' away from NAFTA agreement - minister
3BeiGene Announces Acceptance of its First New Drug Application for Zanubrutinib in Relapsed/Refractory Mant..
4MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : José Mourinho wants fans to lift Manchester United for Tottenham v..
5MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL : FY18 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.