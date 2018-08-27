Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/27/2018 | 07:16am CEST
Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. GDP Revisions and Other Data

In the week ahead, the U.S. Commerce Department releases second-quarter gross domestic product revisions and July personal-income figures. Overseas, Brazil will see second-quarter gross domestic product data and China will release factory-activity numbers. 

 
Top Central Banker Decries U.S. Trade Measures

Dialing back globalization would undermine decades of economic progress around the world, Agustín Carstens, head of the Bank for International Settlements, said at the Jackson Hole symposium for the world's central bankers. 

 
At Fed Retreat, Central Bankers Eye New Economic Risks

Without mentioning President Trump by name, central bankers at the Federal Reserve's annual retreat in Jackson Hole made clear they were concerned about his trade policy. 

 
U.S., Mexico Nearer to Resolving Issues Holding Up Nafta Talks

Mexico's trade negotiators said they would do whatever necessary, to reach an agreement with the U.S. that would then allow the return of Canada to the talks. 

 
Global Tech Rally Fractures as Investors Cool on Chinese Firms

One of last year's most profitable trades is breaking apart, thwarting expectations for global investors betting on a handful of U.S. and Chinese technology titans' enduring dominance. 

 
Trump's Stances Weaken Support for U.S. to Lead Global Banking Body

President Trump's antagonistic posture towards international institutions at foreign summits this summer soured some European officials on the candidacy of a top Fed official to helm the international Financial Stability Board. 

 
Digital Technology Creates New Challenges For Central Bankers, BOC's Poloz Says

Advances in digital technology are good for the economy but difficult to measure, creating uncertainty for makers of monetary policy, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said Saturday. 

 
The Big Hedge-Fund Strategy That Isn't Working

Following trends in financial markets was once one of the most profitable investment strategies around. Now the approach is being battered as cheap replica funds crowd into the space. 

 
Goldman Cashes In on Passive-Investing Boom

Investment banks are elbowing into the crucial business of end-of-day trading in private, off-exchange transactions. The shift away from routing these transactions through NYSE and Nasdaq raises questions about transparency. 

 
Better Regulations Needed for Competitive Banking System to Work, Paper Says

In most business environments, economists see competition as an unqualified force for good, driving companies toward efficiency and innovation. But it's a more complicated story for banks in the era of "too big to fail," according to a paper presented at Jackson Hole.

