Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 09:16am CEST
China's Tighter Grip on the Yuan Bodes Well for Markets

The People's Bank of China has reintroduced a mechanism called the countercyclical factor to guide the value of the yuan-which could be good news for global markets. 

 
Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. GDP Revisions and Other Data

In the week ahead, the U.S. Commerce Department releases second-quarter gross domestic product revisions and July personal-income figures. Overseas, Brazil will see second-quarter gross domestic product data and China will release factory-activity numbers. 

 
Top Central Banker Decries U.S. Trade Measures

Dialing back globalization would undermine decades of economic progress around the world, Agustín Carstens, head of the Bank for International Settlements, said at the Jackson Hole symposium for the world's central bankers. 

 
At Fed Retreat, Central Bankers Eye New Economic Risks

Without mentioning President Trump by name, central bankers at the Federal Reserve's annual retreat in Jackson Hole made clear they were concerned about his trade policy. 

 
U.S., Mexico Nearer to Resolving Issues Holding Up Nafta Talks

Mexico's trade negotiators said they would do whatever necessary, to reach an agreement with the U.S. that would then allow the return of Canada to the talks. 

 
Global Tech Rally Fractures as Investors Cool on Chinese Firms

One of last year's most profitable trades is breaking apart, thwarting expectations for global investors betting on a handful of U.S. and Chinese technology titans' enduring dominance. 

 
Trump's Stances Weaken Support for U.S. to Lead Global Banking Body

President Trump's antagonistic posture towards international institutions at foreign summits this summer soured some European officials on the candidacy of a top Fed official to helm the international Financial Stability Board. 

 
Digital Technology Creates New Challenges For Central Bankers, BOC's Poloz Says

Advances in digital technology are good for the economy but difficult to measure, creating uncertainty for makers of monetary policy, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said Saturday. 

 
The Big Hedge-Fund Strategy That Isn't Working

Following trends in financial markets was once one of the most profitable investment strategies around. Now the approach is being battered as cheap replica funds crowd into the space. 

 
Better Regulations Needed for Competitive Banking System to Work, Paper Says

In most business environments, economists see competition as an unqualified force for good, driving companies toward efficiency and innovation. But it's a more complicated story for banks in the era of "too big to fail," according to a paper presented at Jackson Hole.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:32aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Nutrition EDGE workshop | Cloncurry, Queensland
PU
09:28aChina warns investment may weaken further, to make "good use" of fiscal policy
RE
09:22aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Automotive Catalyst Market worth $15.73 billion by 2023
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:04aOil dips as trade row weighs, Iran sanctions expected to cut supply
RE
09:02aESSO AUSTRALIA PTY : Deepwater Gippsland commences exploration drilling program to find new gas
PU
08:58aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock futures hit record high following speech from Fed's Powell
RE
08:58aPowell sets Fed's course with data-based judgement
RE
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk's U-turn on Tesla deal could intensify his legal, regulatory woes
4METRO : METRO : faces shake-up of shareholder structure
5Mexico, U.S. closing in on NAFTA deal, talks to resume Monday

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.