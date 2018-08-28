U.S., Mexico Agree on Nafta Rewrite as Trump Warns Ottawa

President Trump said he had reached an agreement with Mexico to rewrite portions of the quarter-century-old North American Free Trade Agreement and threatened to remove Canada from the three-country accord if Ottawa failed to make concessions.

Markets Rejoice After News of U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal

U.S. stocks, global currencies and commodities surged Monday as investors embraced a deal between the U.S. and Mexico to rewrite portions of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Nasdaq Passes 8000 for First Time

The record underscores the dominant role technology shares like Netflix and Amazon have played in propelling the U.S. stock market past its global peers this year.

Mexico Pact Eases Car Makers' Concerns

President Trump's new free trade pact with Mexico helps provide some clarity for auto makers and parts suppliers bracing for the worst.

U.S. to Pay Farmers $4.7 Billion to Offset Trade-Conflict Losses

The Trump administration said it would make $4.7 billion in payments to U.S. farmers to offset losses from trade battles rippling across the globe.

South Korea Plans Big Spending Increase for Next Year

South Korea's government is proposing the biggest budget increase in a decade for next year, in a bid to create more jobs in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Kudlow Says Auto Tariffs on Canada Possible If No Trade Deal Reached

The U.S. could use tariffs on automobiles from Canada if the two countries don't reach a new trade agreement, National Economic Council Director Lawrence Kudlow said, echoing President Trump's earlier remarks.

What the U.S.-Mexico Trade Pact Says

The new deal between the U.S. and Mexico accounts for auto production, the sourcing of materials, wages, rules of origin, digital trade, dispute resolution and agriculture

SF Fed: Yield Curve Suggests Rising, But Still Low, Risk Of Recession

The bond market is signaling that the risk of recession is rising but a downturn is far from imminent, new research by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco released Monday said.

CFPB Student-Loan Official Quits, Criticizing Boss

A top student-loan official at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau resigned and released a letter saying Trump administration officials running the bureau were undermining staff work on enforcement cases.