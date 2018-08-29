Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/29/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Trade Deal Threatens Mexico's Role as Car Hub

The Trump administration's new trade deal with Mexico is likely to force some auto makers to rethink their strategy for many Mexican-built models, threatening the country's role as a go-to producer of lower-priced cars for the U.S. market. 

 
Senate Confirms Clarida as Fed Vice Chairman

The Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Columbia University economist Richard Clarida to become Federal Reserve vice chairman, filling a top leadership position ahead of the central bank's September policy meeting. 

 
Iran's Oil Exports Dropping Faster Than Expected Before U.S. Sanctions

Shipments are set to decline by a third as shippers pull back from the Islamic Republic months ahead of a Nov. 4 U.S. deadline. 

 
Two Regional Fed Banks Wanted to Raise Discount Rate in July

Two of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional reserve banks wanted to raise the interest rate on discount-window loans in July, according to minutes released Tuesday. 

 
U.S., Canada Talk Trade Under Pressure

U.S. and Canadian negotiators began a last-minute sprint to complete a North American Free Trade Agreement rewrite, as pressure built on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to cut a deal and President Trump faced skepticism from Congress. 

 
Swiss Bank to Pay $60.4 Million for Helping Americans Evade Taxes

Switzerland-based Basler Kantonalbank struck a deferred-prosecution agreement with U.S. authorities, admitting it helped Americans avoid their tax obligations for a decade. 

 
Stocks Get Small Boost From Trade Deal

U.S. stocks rose Tuesday after the U.S. and Mexico agreed on a deal to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement. 

 
Oil Prices Settle Lower on U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal

Oil prices settled lower as the U.S. and Mexico reached a preliminary deal to revamp their trade agreement. 

 
U.S. Home-Price Gains Slow

Home price gains slowed in June, indicating that rising mortgage rates and growing affordability challenges are finally beginning to slow price gains. 

 
U.S. Consumer Confidence Surged in August to Near 18-Year High

A measure of economic confidence among American households rose in August to its highest level since October 2000.

