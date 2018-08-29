Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/29/2018
U.S., Canada Begin Last-Minute Sprint to Rewrite Nafta

U.S. and Canadian negotiators began a last-minute sprint to complete a North American Free Trade Agreement rewrite, as pressure built on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to cut a deal and President Trump faced skepticism from Congress. 

 
Chinese Megalenders Weather Beijing's Credit Crunch

Asian markets were mixed Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 and Taiwan's Taiex rose by 0.7% and 0.9% apiece, while China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.4%. 

 
Iran's Oil Exports Dropping Faster Than Expected Before U.S. Sanctions

Shipments are set to decline by a third as shippers pull back from the Islamic Republic months ahead of a Nov. 4 U.S. deadline. 

 
Two Regional Fed Banks Wanted to Raise Discount Rate in July

Two of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional reserve banks wanted to raise the interest rate on discount-window loans in July, according to minutes released Tuesday. 

 
Senate Confirms Clarida as Fed Vice Chairman

The Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Columbia University economist Richard Clarida to become Federal Reserve vice chairman, filling a top leadership position ahead of the central bank's September policy meeting. 

 
BOJ's Suzuki Says Side-Effects of Easing Requires Further Attention

Bank of Japan's policy board member Hitoshi Suzuki on Wednesday said further attention should be paid to the negative side of monetary easing, suggesting that the central bank isn't done dealing with policy side effects yet. 

 
Trade Deal Threatens Mexico's Role as Car Hub

The Trump administration's new trade deal with Mexico is likely to force some auto makers to rethink their strategy for many Mexican-built models, threatening the country's role as a go-to producer of lower-priced cars for the U.S. market. 

 
Swiss Bank to Pay $60.4 Million for Helping Americans Evade Taxes

Switzerland-based Basler Kantonalbank struck a deferred-prosecution agreement with U.S. authorities, admitting it helped Americans avoid their tax obligations for a decade. 

 
Senate Confirms CFTC Nominees, Filling All Agency Seats

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed two nominees to join the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, bringing the main U.S. derivatives regulator to full strength for the first time since 2014. 

 
Stocks Get Small Boost From Trade Deal

U.S. stocks rose Tuesday after the U.S. and Mexico agreed on a deal to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.

