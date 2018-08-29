Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 11:16am CEST
Global Stocks Tick Higher as Nafta Talks Proceed

Indexes were mostly higher as the U.S. and Canada entered negotiations to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement after months of strained relations. 

 
U.S., Canada Launch Talks Amid Pressure to Rewrite Nafta

U.S. and Canadian negotiators began a last-minute sprint to complete a North American Free Trade Agreement rewrite, as pressure built on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to cut a deal and President Trump faced skepticism from Congress. 

 
Iran's Oil Exports Dropping Faster Than Expected Before U.S. Sanctions

Shipments are set to decline by a third as shippers pull back from the Islamic Republic months ahead of a Nov. 4 U.S. deadline. 

 
Two Regional Fed Banks Wanted to Raise Discount Rate in July

Two of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional reserve banks wanted to raise the interest rate on discount-window loans in July, according to minutes released Tuesday. 

 
Senate Confirms Clarida as Fed Vice Chairman

The Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Columbia University economist Richard Clarida to become Federal Reserve vice chairman, filling a top leadership position ahead of the central bank's September policy meeting. 

 
Chinese Megalenders Weather Beijing's Credit Crunch

Asian markets were mixed Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 and Taiwan's Taiex rose by 0.7% and 0.9% apiece, while China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.4%. 

 
BOJ's Suzuki Says Side-Effects of Easing Requires Further Attention

Bank of Japan's policy board member Hitoshi Suzuki on Wednesday said further attention should be paid to the negative side of monetary easing, suggesting that the central bank isn't done dealing with policy side effects yet. 

 
Trade Deal Threatens Mexico's Role as Car Hub

The Trump administration's new trade deal with Mexico is likely to force some auto makers to rethink their strategy for many Mexican-built models, threatening the country's role as a go-to producer of lower-priced cars for the U.S. market. 

 
Swiss Bank to Pay $60.4 Million for Helping Americans Evade Taxes

Switzerland-based Basler Kantonalbank struck a deferred-prosecution agreement with U.S. authorities, admitting it helped Americans avoid their tax obligations for a decade. 

 
Senate Confirms CFTC Nominees, Filling All Agency Seats

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed two nominees to join the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, bringing the main U.S. derivatives regulator to full strength for the first time since 2014.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.11% 2777.98 End-of-day quote.-16.18%
NIKKEI 225 0.15% 22848.22 Real-time Quote.0.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:32aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : A large manufacturing facility is commissioned at Uzbek Metallurgical Plant
PU
11:27aGDYNIA COTTON ASSOCIATION : New leaders of the Texitle Institute in Manchester
PU
11:25aIEA sees oil markets tightening towards end of 2018 - Birol
RE
11:19aOil steady on lower Iran exports, rising U.S. supply
RE
11:17aOil steady on lower Iran exports, rising U.S. supply
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15aRussian Proposal to Raise Retirement Age Poses Problems for Putin
DJ
11:11aGermany tells drugmakers to check supply chains for no-deal Brexit risks
RE
11:07aStocks hover as investors still on tenterhooks over trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
2Canada rejoins NAFTA talks as U.S. autos tariff details emerge
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : CEO stands by global ambitions
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber for self-driving cars
5PORR AG : PORR AG: Solid first half-year 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.