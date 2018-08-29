Pending Home Sales Slumped in July

The number of homes across the U.S. that went under contract fell in July and have now declined on an annual basis for seven consecutive months, adding to the evidence that the housing market is cooling.

Global Stocks Pause as Nafta Talks Proceed

Global stocks were mixed as the U.S. and Canada entered negotiations to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement after months of strained relations.

U.S., Canada Launch Talks Amid Pressure to Rewrite Nafta

U.S. and Canadian negotiators began a last-minute sprint to complete a North American Free Trade Agreement rewrite, as pressure built on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to cut a deal and President Trump faced skepticism from Congress.

Turkish Lira Weakens as Central Bank Fails to Assuage Investors

Turkey's central bank took steps to undo some of the emergency support it provided to its banks, reviving investor concerns over the nation's financial stability as the lira continued its slide against the dollar.

U.S. GDP Growth Revised Up in Second Quarter

Economic growth was stronger during the second quarter than earlier estimated, although growth in a key measure of U.S. corporate profits moderated from the first quarter.

Home-Builder Shares Miss Out on Stock Rally

Shares of home builders are struggling to catch up with the broader market, pointing to a potential trouble spot in an otherwise resilient U.S. economy.

In America's Hottest Drilling Spot, Gas Is Going Up in Smoke

Roughly $1 million worth of natural gas extracted in the Permian Basin goes to waste each day, as shale drillers end up having to burn a byproduct that they don't have enough pipeline or storage capacity to take to market.

Oil Pauses Ahead of Official U.S. Inventory Report

Oil prices were mainly flat as the dollar strengthened and investors looked ahead to weekly government data on U.S. petroleum inventories.

U.S. Workers Report Highest Job Satisfaction Since 2005

Worker contentment in the U.S. is at the highest level since 2005, according to a new report from The Conference Board, a business-research group.

Iran's Oil Exports Dropping Faster Than Expected Before U.S. Sanctions

Shipments are set to decline by a third as shippers pull back from the Islamic Republic months ahead of a Nov. 4 U.S. deadline.