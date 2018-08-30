Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/30/2018 | 07:16am CEST
Canada Voices Optimism on Nafta Deal

As U.S.-Canada trade talks kick off in earnest, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland reveals that the two nations already reached an accord on autos. 

 
Bank of Mexico Cuts Economic Growth Outlook for 2018, 2019

The Bank of Mexico lowered its expectations for the country's economic growth this year and next, citing a recent contraction in the domestic economy and risks that global trade tensions pose for economic growth. 

 
Argentina's Peso Plunges to Record Low

The currency fell to a record low against the dollar Wednesday after President Mauricio Macri announced he has asked the International Monetary Fund to speed up delivery of a $50 billion bailout package. 

 
Mexico Cites 'Insurance' Against U.S. National-Security Tariffs

Mexico and the U.S. have negotiated a side letter to the revamped North American Free Trade Agreement that would soften the blow of possible U.S. national-security tariffs the Trump administration is considering for auto imports, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said. 

 
Small Stocks Hang On to Big Gains, for Now

Soaring profits at smaller publicly traded companies are driving the Russell 2000 to new records as investors bet U.S. economic strength will boost smaller companies while trade frictions hit their multinational counterparts. 

 
U.S. Corporate Profits Soared in Second Quarter

The Commerce Department measured a 16.1% year-over-year gain, the largest in six years. Profits were bolstered by large tax cuts and strong economic growth. 

 
New Puerto Rico Bond Group Starts Negotiations

Funds holding about $1.9 billion in general obligation bonds split from a rival group in a bid to further broader restructuring efforts. 

 
International Trade Commission Blocks Proposed Newsprint Tariffs

The U.S. International Trade Commission blocked the Trump administration from imposing tariffs on Canadian newsprint, handing the publishing industry a victory in a battle it said was crucial to the health of newspapers. 

 
Tech Sector Drives U.S. Stocks Higher

Gains in technology shares lifted U.S. stocks, putting major indexes on track for a fourth straight session of gains as investors monitored the latest trade developments. 

 
Oil Hits Four-Week High as U.S. Crude Inventories Fall

Oil prices extend gains after a government report showed a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude supplies.

