U.S.-Canada Trade Talks Take On 'Intense Rhythm'

Marathon trade talks between the U.S. and Canada moved into what Canada's chief negotiator called "an intense rhythm," as the two sides rushed to try to strike a deal by the Friday deadline set by the Trump administration.

Weidmann Says Euro-Area Budget Could Be a Good Thing

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann signaled that he might support the creation of a common eurozone budget that could help improve the region's competitiveness, but only as part of a reform of EU funds.

EU Trade Official Proposes Ending All Car Tariffs With U.S.

The European Union's top trade official proposed going beyond a U.S.-EU trade plan agreed at the White House last month and eliminating all car tariffs.

SEC Chairman Wants to Let More Main Street Investors In on Private Deals

The Securities and Exchange Commission wants to make it easier for individuals to invest in private companies, including some of the world's hottest investments, which have been out of reach for many people, the agency's chairman said in an interview.

Argentina's Central Bank Lifts Policy Rate to 60%

The Central Bank of Argentina sharply raised interest rates in an effort to shore up the peso, which fell to new lows as President Mauricio Macri grapples with a crisis of confidence,

Core Inflation Hits Fed's 2% Target as Spending Heats Up

A key measure of underlying inflation accelerated last month to the fastest annual clip since 2012, as robust spending by consumers and businesses pushed up prices across the economy.

U.S. Consumer Spending Rose 0.4% in July

Americans spent all of their income gains and then some in July, suggesting the economy sustained momentum going into the second half of the year.

U.S. Stocks Fall on Tariff Plans

U.S. stocks fell, giving up ground after gains in technology shares helped lift the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 to records a day earlier.

Oil Approaches Six-Week High

Oil prices climbed to the highest levels in weeks on Thursday, boosted by a larger-than-expected decline in U.S. petroleum stockpiles.

Fresh Stress Grips World's Weakest Emerging-Market Currencies

The Argentine peso hit a record low and the Turkish lira resumed its slide, dramatizing the strains faced by emerging markets most vulnerable to a rising dollar.