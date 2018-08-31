Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/31/2018 | 05:16am CEST
China Factory Activity Recovers Slightly in August

An official gauge of China's factory activity rebounded slightly in August, as accelerated production outweighed softened demand amid rising trade tensions. 

 
U.S.-Canada Trade Talks Take On 'Intense Rhythm'

Marathon trade talks between the U.S. and Canada moved into what Canada's chief negotiator called "an intense rhythm," as the two sides rushed to try to strike a deal by the Friday deadline set by the Trump administration. 

 
Weidmann Says Euro-Area Budget Could Be a Good Thing

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann signaled that he might support the creation of a common eurozone budget that could help improve the region's competitiveness, but only as part of a reform of EU funds. 

 
EU Trade Official Proposes Ending All Car Tariffs With U.S.

The European Union's top trade official proposed going beyond a U.S.-EU trade plan agreed at the White House last month and eliminating all car tariffs. 

 
Bank of Korea Keeps Base Rate Unchanged at 1.50%

Bank of Korea kept interest rates unchanged Thursday, but left the door open for tightening monetary policy in the near future. 

 
SEC Chairman Wants to Let More Main Street Investors In on Private Deals

The Securities and Exchange Commission wants to make it easier for individuals to invest in private companies, including some of the world's hottest investments, which have been out of reach for many people, the agency's chairman said in an interview. 

 
Trump to Sign Order on Retirement Savings

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order Friday directing the government to review rules requiring retirees to start taking annual withdrawals from retirement funds after they turn 70 1/2 and to consider making it easier for small businesses to offer employees 401(k) plans 

 
Argentina's Central Bank Lifts Policy Rate to 60%

The Central Bank of Argentina sharply raised interest rates in an effort to shore up the peso, which fell to new lows as President Mauricio Macri grapples with a crisis of confidence, 

 
Core Inflation Hits Fed's 2% Target as Spending Heats Up

A key measure of underlying inflation accelerated last month to the fastest annual clip since 2012, as robust spending by consumers and businesses pushed up prices across the economy. 

 
U.S. Consumer Spending Rose 0.4% in July

Americans spent all of their income gains and then some in July, suggesting the economy sustained momentum going into the second half of the year.

