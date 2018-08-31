U.S., Canada Cast Doubt on Reaching a Nafta Deal by Friday

U.S. and Canadian officials cast doubts about their ability to complete a deal on a revised Nafta by a Friday deadline set by the Trump administration, with Canada's chief negotiator saying the sides "are not there yet."

To Counter China, U.S. Looks to Invest Billions More Overseas

The U.S. is finalizing plans to double funding for big infrastructure projects around the world, seeking to counter China's growing influence.

Trade Concerns Push Down Stocks

U.S. stocks slipped Friday, but remained on track to end August higher, as renewed fears around trade policy drove investors out of major indexes around the world.

Restaurants Will Feast on Trump's Tariffs, Just Not Yet

The response to President Trump's tariffs on China, Mexico and other countries has hit American agriculture hard. Meanwhile, casual-dining chains have been pegged as beneficiaries.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Improves in Late August

U.S. household confidence rose in late August, and consumers are increasingly referencing job and income security when asked to explain why they are buying vehicles and homes.

New 'Speed Bump' Planned for U.S. Stock Market

Cboe Global Markets is seeking to introduce a brief delay on one of its markets, becoming the latest U.S. stock-exchange group to attempt to hit the brakes on high-frequency traders.

Risks of a Prolonged Dollar Rally

Some analysts are closely monitoring moves in the currency market, wary that more tariffs or delays could propel the dollar to new heights.

Eurozone Inflation Eases, Reinforcing ECB's Caution on Stimulus

Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro cooled slightly in August, while the number of people out of work fell during July, developments likely to reinforce the European Central Bank's cautious approach to dialing back monetary stimulus.

Brazil's GDP Rises Slowly, Weighed Down by Trucking Strike

Latin America's biggest economy is still struggling to return to strong growth after last year climbing out of a two-year recession, its worst downturn on record.

Chicago Business Barometer Falls in August

The Chicago Business Barometer fell in August due to softer supplier deliveries, order backlogs and unemployment.