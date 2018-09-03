Global Economy Week Ahead: Trade Deficit and Jobs Report

The U.S. Commerce Department will release international trade data for July on Wednesday, and on Friday the Labor Department publishes the August jobs report. Economists expect the unemployment rate will have ticked down to 3.8%.

Union Leader Says a New Nafta Won't Work Without Canada

The president of the AFL-CIO said a new North American Free Trade Agreement won't work if it doesn't include Canada, a day after President Trump indicated his willingness to proceed with a bilateral deal with Mexico alone if necessary.

China Selloff Casts Foreigners in Unusual Role as Market Bulls

A dismal year for China's stock markets has given rise to an unusual situation: Foreign institutions seem more optimistic about prospects for the country than local investors.

South Korea Posts $6.9 Billion Trade Surplus for August

Brisk demand for memory chips drove South Korea's exports to strong growth for the second straight month in August despite headwinds from global trade tensions.

U.S., Canada to Continue Trade Talks

The U.S. and Canada failed to meet a Trump administration Friday deadline for reaching a new trade deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, but agreed to continue talks next week rather than break off negotiations.

To Counter China, U.S. Looks to Invest Billions More Overseas

The U.S. is finalizing plans to double funding for big infrastructure projects around the world, seeking to counter China's growing influence.

Risks of a Prolonged Dollar Rally

Some analysts are closely monitoring moves in the currency market, wary that more tariffs or delays could propel the dollar to new heights.

Restaurants Will Feast on Trump's Tariffs, Just Not Yet

The response to President Trump's tariffs on China, Mexico and other countries has hit American agriculture hard. Meanwhile, casual-dining chains have been pegged as beneficiaries.

Consumer Sentiment Boosted by Job Optimism

U.S. household confidence rose in late August, and consumers are increasingly referencing job and income security when asked to explain why they are buying vehicles and homes.

New 'Speed Bump' Planned for U.S. Stock Market

Cboe Global Markets is seeking to introduce a brief delay on one of its markets, becoming the latest U.S. stock-exchange group to attempt to hit the brakes on high-frequency traders.