News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/03/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
Global Economy Week Ahead: Trade Deficit and Jobs Report

The U.S. Commerce Department will release international trade data for July on Wednesday, and on Friday the Labor Department publishes the August jobs report. Economists expect the unemployment rate will have ticked down to 3.8%. 

 
Global Stocks Fall as Nafta Rewrite Drags On

Stocks in Europe and Asia were mostly lower after President Trump issued another threat to leave Canada out of the North American Free Trade Agreement. 

 
European Finance Chiefs Struggle to Spend Cash

Finance chiefs at European, Middle Eastern and African companies have a luxury problem: figuring out how to spend $1.1 trillion in cash. Many have started returning billions to investors through stock buybacks and dividends, as well as plowing money into capital projects and deals. 

 
Turkey's Inflation Hits 18% Putting Fresh Pressure on the Lira

Turkish inflation accelerated in August to its fastest rate since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took office 15 years ago-a challenge for a leader who has pledged to both put a lid on consumer prices and keep the economy expanding at a fast pace. 

 
Italy's Manufacturing Sector Falters on Political, Trade Concerns

Activity in Italy's manufacturing sector stalled in August, according to a survey of businesses, as worries about the new government's economic plans and international trade relations thinned order books. 

 
Italian Politics Keep Global Investors on Edge

Investors fear Italy's government could announce a budget this fall that puts the country's debt on an unsustainable course and amplify tensions with Brussels. 

 
China Factory Activity Expands at a Slower Rate in August

Activity in China's factories expanded at a slower rate in August, a private gauge indicated, in contrast with official data that showed a slight improvement in manufacturing activity. 

 
Union Leader Says a New Nafta Won't Work Without Canada

The president of the AFL-CIO said a new North American Free Trade Agreement won't work if it doesn't include Canada, a day after President Trump indicated his willingness to proceed with a bilateral deal with Mexico alone if necessary. 

 
China Selloff Casts Foreigners in Unusual Role of Market Bulls

A dismal year for China's stock markets has given rise to an unusual situation: Foreign institutions seem more optimistic about prospects for the country than local investors. 

 
South Korea Posts $6.9 Billion Trade Surplus for August

Brisk demand for memory chips drove South Korea's exports to strong growth for the second straight month in August despite headwinds from global trade tensions.

