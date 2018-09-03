Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/03/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
Global Economy Week Ahead: Trade Deficit and Jobs Report

The U.S. Commerce Department will release international trade data for July on Wednesday, and on Friday the Labor Department publishes the August jobs report. Economists expect the unemployment rate will have ticked down to 3.8%. 

 
Global Stocks Saddled as Nafta Rewrite Drags On

President Trump's threats to leave Canada out of the new Nafta pact weighed on European and Asian stocks. 

 
European Finance Chiefs Struggle to Spend Cash

Finance chiefs at European, Middle Eastern and African companies have a luxury problem: figuring out how to spend $1.1 trillion in cash. Many have started returning billions to investors through stock buybacks and dividends, as well as plowing money into capital projects and deals. 

 
Turkey Central Bank Vows to Take Action After Inflation Hits 18%

Turkey's central bank vowed to take action after inflation hit its highest pace in 15 years, fueling expectations that it will raise interest rates next week, but analysts questioned how far the institution could defy President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's prescription of lending on the cheap. 

 
Italy's Manufacturing Sector Falters on Political, Trade Concerns

Activity in Italy's manufacturing sector stalled in August, according to a survey of businesses, as worries about the new government's economic plans and international trade relations thinned order books. 

 
Italian Politics Keep Global Investors on Edge

Worries around the fall budget in Italy have sent global investors' holdings of eurozone equities to their lowest since 2015. 

 
China Factory Activity Expands at a Slower Rate in August

Activity in China's factories expanded at a slower rate in August, a private gauge indicated, in contrast with official data that showed a slight improvement in manufacturing activity. 

 
Union Leader Says a New Nafta Won't Work Without Canada

The president of the AFL-CIO said a new North American Free Trade Agreement won't work if it doesn't include Canada, a day after President Trump indicated his willingness to proceed with a bilateral deal with Mexico alone if necessary. 

 
China Selloff Casts Foreigners in Unusual Role of Market Bulls

A dismal year for China's stock markets has given rise to an unusual situation: Foreign institutions seem more optimistic about prospects for the country than local investors. 

 
South Korea Posts $6.9 Billion Trade Surplus for August

Brisk demand for memory chips drove South Korea's exports to strong growth for the second straight month in August despite headwinds from global trade tensions.

