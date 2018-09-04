Brazil Trade Surplus Shrinks in August

Brazil's trade surplus narrowed in August as imports grew and exports diminished from the previous month, the trade ministry said.

South Korea's Inflation Slows to 1.4% in August

South Korean inflation slowed to 1.4% in August, weakening the case for the central bank to tighten monetary policy.

Argentina to Impose Temporary Tax on Exports

Argentina will impose a temporary tax on exports and cut spending by the federal government as part of a plan to cut its budget deficit and convince markets it can get its finances under control.

EU Says It Is Open to More U.S. Beef Imports

The European Union said it was willing to start talks with Washington on increasing U.S. beef imports, a move aimed at cementing a trade truce agreed upon in July.

Stocks' Return to Records Paves Way for Volatile Autumn

U.S. stocks are at all-time highs after an August rally, prompting some investors to brace for a reckoning heading into what historically has been a weak stretch for markets.

Turkey Central Bank Vows to Take Action After Inflation Hits 18%

Turkey's central bank vowed to take action after inflation hit its highest pace in 15 years, fueling expectations that it will raise interest rates next week, but analysts questioned how far the institution could defy President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's prescription of lending on the cheap.

Buy Turkey and Argentina? Emerging Markets Aren't Bargains They Seem

Emerging stocks appear far cheaper than in developed countries, especially compared with the pricey U.S. market. So is now the time to close your eyes to the headlines, ignore the sick feeling in your gut and just buy?

Coal Shows Resilience in Global Comeback

Despite heightened concerns about climate change and a slowdown in financing for projects involving the dirtiest of fossil fuels, coal is making a comeback.

Global Economy Week Ahead: Trade Deficit and Jobs Report

The U.S. Commerce Department will release international trade data for July on Wednesday, and on Friday the Labor Department publishes the August jobs report. Economists expect the unemployment rate will have ticked down to 3.8%.

Global Stocks Saddled as Nafta Rewrite Drags On

President Trump's threats to leave Canada out of the new Nafta pact weighed on European and Asian stocks.