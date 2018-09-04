Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 05:16am CEST
U.S.-North Korea Stalemate Threatens Nuclear Disarmament Deal

Nearly three months after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shook hands with President Trump and agreed to pursue denuclearization and a reset in relations, the two sides have reached an impasse. 

 
Brazil Trade Surplus Shrinks in August

Brazil's trade surplus narrowed in August as imports grew and exports diminished from the previous month, the trade ministry said. 

 
South Korea's Inflation Slows to 1.4% in August

South Korean inflation slowed to 1.4% in August, weakening the case for the central bank to tighten monetary policy. 

 
Argentina to Impose Temporary Tax on Exports

Argentina will impose a temporary tax on exports and cut spending by the federal government as part of a plan to cut its budget deficit and convince markets it can get its finances under control. 

 
EU Says It Is Open to More U.S. Beef Imports

The European Union said it was willing to start talks with Washington on increasing U.S. beef imports, a move aimed at cementing a trade truce agreed upon in July. 

 
Stocks' Return to Records Paves Way for Volatile Autumn

U.S. stocks are at all-time highs after an August rally, prompting some investors to brace for a reckoning heading into what historically has been a weak stretch for markets. 

 
Malaysia's Central Bank Expected to Keep Rates Steady

Malaysia's central bank is expected to leave its benchmark interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, even as neighbors like the Philippines and Indonesia raise rates to defend their currencies. 

 
Turkey Central Bank Vows to Take Action After Inflation Hits 18%

Turkey's central bank vowed to take action after inflation hit its highest pace in 15 years, fueling expectations that it will raise interest rates next week, but analysts questioned how far the institution could defy President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's prescription of lending on the cheap. 

 
Moody's Loses Appeal Over Research Critical of Hong Kong

The city's securities regulator reprimanded and fined Moody's in 2014 for breaching its code of conduct. The appeal's dismissal ends a case that critics have warned could discourage critical commentary about investment in the financial hub. 

 
Buy Turkey and Argentina? Emerging Markets Aren't Bargains They Seem

Emerging stocks appear far cheaper than in developed countries, especially compared with the pricey U.S. market. So is now the time to close your eyes to the headlines, ignore the sick feeling in your gut and just buy?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:32aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Grants for agrifood businesses to pursue Asian markets
PU
05:27aJapan finance minister seeks record 2019 budget to boost welfare, defence spending
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:12aPGA TOUR : Bryson DeChambeau defying gravity with his second straight FedExCup Playoffs win
PU
05:12aPGA TOUR : 2017-18 Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle
PU
04:22aAustralian government spending, trade add to economic growth in second quarter
RE
04:21aTax-Law Changes You May Have Missed
DJ
03:56aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Minister Johnston unveils Australia's most expensive coin
PU
03:37aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Current account deficit increases to $13.5 billion (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : More effective shingles vaccine may be in short supply at area pharmacies
2U.S. oil prices rise as Gulf platforms shut ahead of hurricane
3AMERICAN HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL INC : AMERICAN HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL : Freshman Tyson Campbell growing on the..
4ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED : ICU MEDICAL INCORPORATED : Smiths rebuffs ICU's latest offer for medical division ..
5MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : New CEO and Directors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.