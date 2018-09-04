U.S.-North Korea Stalemate Threatens Nuclear Disarmament Deal

Nearly three months after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shook hands with President Trump and agreed to pursue denuclearization and a reset in relations, the two sides have reached an impasse.

Brazil Trade Surplus Shrinks in August

Brazil's trade surplus narrowed in August as imports grew and exports diminished from the previous month, the trade ministry said.

South Korea's Inflation Slows to 1.4% in August

South Korean inflation slowed to 1.4% in August, weakening the case for the central bank to tighten monetary policy.

Argentina to Impose Temporary Tax on Exports

Argentina will impose a temporary tax on exports and cut spending by the federal government as part of a plan to cut its budget deficit and convince markets it can get its finances under control.

EU Says It Is Open to More U.S. Beef Imports

The European Union said it was willing to start talks with Washington on increasing U.S. beef imports, a move aimed at cementing a trade truce agreed upon in July.

Stocks' Return to Records Paves Way for Volatile Autumn

U.S. stocks are at all-time highs after an August rally, prompting some investors to brace for a reckoning heading into what historically has been a weak stretch for markets.

Malaysia's Central Bank Expected to Keep Rates Steady

Malaysia's central bank is expected to leave its benchmark interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, even as neighbors like the Philippines and Indonesia raise rates to defend their currencies.

Turkey Central Bank Vows to Take Action After Inflation Hits 18%

Turkey's central bank vowed to take action after inflation hit its highest pace in 15 years, fueling expectations that it will raise interest rates next week, but analysts questioned how far the institution could defy President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's prescription of lending on the cheap.

Moody's Loses Appeal Over Research Critical of Hong Kong

The city's securities regulator reprimanded and fined Moody's in 2014 for breaching its code of conduct. The appeal's dismissal ends a case that critics have warned could discourage critical commentary about investment in the financial hub.

Buy Turkey and Argentina? Emerging Markets Aren't Bargains They Seem

Emerging stocks appear far cheaper than in developed countries, especially compared with the pricey U.S. market. So is now the time to close your eyes to the headlines, ignore the sick feeling in your gut and just buy?