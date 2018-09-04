Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
U.S. Stocks, Dollar Set to Rise After Long Weekend

U.S. stocks were set to re-open after a holiday with modest gains as global markets were broadly steady. 

 
Self-Driving Technology Threatens Nearly 300,000 Trucking Jobs, Report Says

Impact would come over 25 years, with projections for lighter job loss seen than other forecasts, but higher-paying trucking work could take a hit 

 
Move to Semiannual Reporting Would Benefit Small Companies the Most

The anticipated cost savings from a move to semiannual reporting would benefit smaller public companies, but the change probably wouldn't make a substantial difference for larger firms. 

 
Talking Markets: Italian Bonds' Rally After Fitch Decision May Be Short-Lived

Italian government bonds staged a relief rally on Monday after Fitch Ratings on Friday affirmed its 'BBB' rating on the country's debt, but the bonds remain highly vulnerable given the revision of the outlook to "negative." 

 
Australia's RBA Does Nothing, Again

Australia's central bank Tuesday extended its record period of policy inaction beyond two years, keeping its benchmark interest rate unchanged in September. 

 
Oil Extends Gains on Risks to Supply

Oil prices climbed amid a looming tropical storm in the Gulf Coast and concerns about risks to Iranian supply from U.S. economic sanctions. 

 
Economy Gives Fed No Reason for Pause

A quiet summer means the Federal Reserve is even more likely to keep raising rates than investors believed at the beginning of the season. 

 
E-Commerce Driving Need for More Warehouse Workers

Demand for workers at distribution centers is accelerating, real-estate group CBRE says, signaling stronger competition for labor in a tight jobs market. 

 
EU Says It Is Open to More U.S. Beef Imports

The European Union said it was willing to start talks with Washington on increasing U.S. beef imports, a move aimed at cementing a trade truce agreed upon in July. 

 
U.S.-North Korea Stalemate Threatens Nuclear Disarmament Deal

Nearly three months after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shook hands with President Trump and agreed to pursue denuclearization and a reset in relations, the two sides have reached an impasse.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36pUK companies spend least on foreign takeovers since 2013
RE
01:35pTreadstone 71 Offers New Support and Certification Model for Building Intelligence Programs
SE
01:32pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Workshop on mainstreaming and implementing the Water-Energy Nexus for sustainable development in Africa commences in Addis Ababa
PU
01:29pECB's Vasiliauskas calls for EU-wide supervision of big banks
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13pWith drugs pipeline in focus, Bayer considers job cuts
RE
01:11pChallenges facing German pharmaceutical company Bayer
RE
01:05pLBA Ware CEO Lori Brewer to Offer Insights on Motivating Loan Originators at 2018 Mortgage Bankers Association’s Human Resources Symposium
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING to pay $900 million to settle Dutch money laundering case
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Calls Investor Day Over Share-Price Drop -El Confidencial
3REDROW PLC : REDROW : Housebuilder Redrow says demand robust despite Brexit, profit jumps
4MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC : Credit Suisse ups MicroPort to HK$11.5
5DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares fall as Estonia crisis deepens

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.