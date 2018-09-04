U.S. Stocks, Dollar Set to Rise After Long Weekend

U.S. stocks were set to re-open after a holiday with modest gains as global markets were broadly steady.

Self-Driving Technology Threatens Nearly 300,000 Trucking Jobs, Report Says

Impact would come over 25 years, with projections for lighter job loss seen than other forecasts, but higher-paying trucking work could take a hit

Move to Semiannual Reporting Would Benefit Small Companies the Most

The anticipated cost savings from a move to semiannual reporting would benefit smaller public companies, but the change probably wouldn't make a substantial difference for larger firms.

Talking Markets: Italian Bonds' Rally After Fitch Decision May Be Short-Lived

Italian government bonds staged a relief rally on Monday after Fitch Ratings on Friday affirmed its 'BBB' rating on the country's debt, but the bonds remain highly vulnerable given the revision of the outlook to "negative."

Australia's RBA Does Nothing, Again

Australia's central bank Tuesday extended its record period of policy inaction beyond two years, keeping its benchmark interest rate unchanged in September.

Oil Extends Gains on Risks to Supply

Oil prices climbed amid a looming tropical storm in the Gulf Coast and concerns about risks to Iranian supply from U.S. economic sanctions.

Economy Gives Fed No Reason for Pause

A quiet summer means the Federal Reserve is even more likely to keep raising rates than investors believed at the beginning of the season.

E-Commerce Driving Need for More Warehouse Workers

Demand for workers at distribution centers is accelerating, real-estate group CBRE says, signaling stronger competition for labor in a tight jobs market.

EU Says It Is Open to More U.S. Beef Imports

The European Union said it was willing to start talks with Washington on increasing U.S. beef imports, a move aimed at cementing a trade truce agreed upon in July.

U.S.-North Korea Stalemate Threatens Nuclear Disarmament Deal

Nearly three months after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shook hands with President Trump and agreed to pursue denuclearization and a reset in relations, the two sides have reached an impasse.