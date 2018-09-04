U.S. Auto Sales Maintain Momentum for Now

Most major auto makers reported increases in U.S. sales in August, though analysts expect consumer demand for new vehicles to cool for the remainder of 2018.

Bullard Says Fed Shouldn't Raise Rates Right Now

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard called for his colleagues to hold off on raising rates again, but appeared to acknowledge that a move higher this month is pretty much a done deal.

U.S. Stocks Inch Lower After Long Weekend

U.S. stocks began September with declines as investors looked ahead to a busy week of trade negotiations and economic data.

BOE's Carney Open to Extending Term for Brexit Stability

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney signaled that he is willing to stay on as head of the U.K. central bank after his term ends next year.

FCC Seeks to Expedite Deployment of 5G Wireless Networks

Federal regulators are expected to approve a plan this month to accelerate next-generation 5G wireless networks around the U.S. by overriding some local rules that could hold up deployment.

U.S. Manufacturing PMI Falls to Nine-Month Low

Manufacturing activity in August fell to a nine-month low despite an increase in output and new orders, according to a report released Tuesday.

U.S. Factory Sector Clocks Strongest Growth in 14 Years

American factory activity in August expanded at the strongest pace in more than 14 years, despite rising tensions with some of the U.S.'s largest trade partners.

Bank of Canada Seen as On Hold Until October

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold at a policy announcement Wednesday, in part to allow more time to see how last-ditch efforts to include Canada in a new Nafta unfold.

U.S. Construction Spending Grows Less Than Expected in July

Spending on construction across the U.S. edged 0.1% higher in July from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.315 trillion, according to the Commerce Department.

Ten Years After Crisis, Central Banks Are at a Crossroads

The decade that followed the financial crisis brought huge amounts of easy money that propelled markets sharply higher. In the decade to come, investors will have to reckon with a potentially rockier wind-down of those policies.