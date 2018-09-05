Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 09:16am CEST
U.S., Canada Face Tough Issues as They Resume Nafta Talks

A Trump official says the trade partners will bridge their differences to bring Ottawa into a three-way trade pact with the U.S. and Mexico, as Trudeau says he can't relent on certain points. 

 
Bullard Says Fed Shouldn't Raise Rates Right Now

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard called for his colleagues to hold off on raising rates again, but appeared to acknowledge that a move higher this month is pretty much a done deal. 

 
Ten Years After Crisis, Central Banks Are at a Crossroads

The decade that followed the financial crisis brought huge amounts of easy money that propelled markets sharply higher. In the decade to come, investors will have to reckon with a potentially rockier wind-down of those policies. 

 
Asian Junk Bonds Can't Catch a Break

Asian junk bonds have tumbled in price this year, resulting in a big gap between yields on these sub-investment grade securities and their U.S. peers. 

 
Australia's Record-Beating Economic Growth Continues

Australia's economy completed 27 years of uninterrupted economic expansion with solid growth in the second quarter lifted by consumer spending and government-led infrastructure programs. 

 
BOE's Carney Open to Extending Term for Brexit Stability

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney signaled that he is willing to stay on as head of the U.K. central bank after his term ends next year. 

 
FCC Seeks to Expedite Deployment of 5G Wireless Networks

Federal regulators are expected to approve a plan this month to accelerate next-generation 5G wireless networks around the U.S. by overriding some local rules that could hold up deployment. 

 
U.S. Factory Sector Clocks Strongest Growth in 14 Years

American factory activity in August expanded at the strongest pace in more than 14 years, despite rising tensions with some of the U.S.'s largest trade partners. 

 
How Argentina's Evolving Economic Crisis Unfolded

Argentina's currency is reeling and its interest rates have been raised to 60%, pummeling investors who piled into the country after it cured a longstanding debt default. 

 
Self-Driving Technology Threatens Nearly 300,000 Trucking Jobs, Report Says

Impact would come over 25 years, with projections for lighter job loss seen than other forecasts, but higher-paying trucking work could take a hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:17aEUROPEAN UNION : Labour inspections to better protect workers from severe exploitation
PU
10:07aALEX MILES, ENERKEM : ”Wastes as valuable resource making high-grade ethanol and methanol”
PU
10:07aDNV GL : awards AiP to Jiangnan Shipyard for 175K CBM Mark III Flex LNG Carrier “LNG JUMBO”
PU
10:05aEuro zone business activity picked up in August but optimism dimmed - PMI
RE
10:04aDollar bolstered by fears of new U.S. tariffs on China
RE
10:03aStrong German services point to robust growth in third quarter - PMI
RE
09:58aReal estate market could lead to Europe's next crisis, ECB says
RE
09:52aNOC NATIONAL OIL : and Brega Petroleum Marketing Co call for an immediate ceasefire to protect endangered employees
PU
09:37aSterling edges lower for a fifth day on trade war fears
RE
09:33aRICHARD LI : police
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
3WAL-MART STORES : JD.com's CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police
4TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : falls off Europe blue-chip index

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.