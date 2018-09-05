U.S., Canada Face Tough Issues as They Resume Nafta Talks

A Trump official says the trade partners will bridge their differences to bring Ottawa into a three-way trade pact with the U.S. and Mexico, as Trudeau says he can't relent on certain points.

Bullard Says Fed Shouldn't Raise Rates Right Now

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard called for his colleagues to hold off on raising rates again, but appeared to acknowledge that a move higher this month is pretty much a done deal.

Ten Years After Crisis, Central Banks Are at a Crossroads

The decade that followed the financial crisis brought huge amounts of easy money that propelled markets sharply higher. In the decade to come, investors will have to reckon with a potentially rockier wind-down of those policies.

Asian Junk Bonds Can't Catch a Break

Asian junk bonds have tumbled in price this year, resulting in a big gap between yields on these sub-investment grade securities and their U.S. peers.

Australia's Record-Beating Economic Growth Continues

Australia's economy completed 27 years of uninterrupted economic expansion with solid growth in the second quarter lifted by consumer spending and government-led infrastructure programs.

BOE's Carney Open to Extending Term for Brexit Stability

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney signaled that he is willing to stay on as head of the U.K. central bank after his term ends next year.

FCC Seeks to Expedite Deployment of 5G Wireless Networks

Federal regulators are expected to approve a plan this month to accelerate next-generation 5G wireless networks around the U.S. by overriding some local rules that could hold up deployment.

U.S. Factory Sector Clocks Strongest Growth in 14 Years

American factory activity in August expanded at the strongest pace in more than 14 years, despite rising tensions with some of the U.S.'s largest trade partners.

How Argentina's Evolving Economic Crisis Unfolded

Argentina's currency is reeling and its interest rates have been raised to 60%, pummeling investors who piled into the country after it cured a longstanding debt default.

Self-Driving Technology Threatens Nearly 300,000 Trucking Jobs, Report Says

Impact would come over 25 years, with projections for lighter job loss seen than other forecasts, but higher-paying trucking work could take a hit