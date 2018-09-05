Global Stocks Fall Amid Nafta Uncertainty

Global stocks extended losses as trade talks between the U.S. and Canada were expected to come into focus.

U.S., Canada Face Tough Issues as They Resume Nafta Talks

A Trump official said the trade partners will bridge their differences to bring Ottawa into a three-way trade pact with the U.S. and Mexico, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he can't relent on certain points.

Bullard Says Fed Shouldn't Raise Rates Right Now

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard called for his colleagues to hold off on raising rates again, but appeared to acknowledge that a move higher this month is pretty much a done deal.

Ten Years After Crisis, Central Banks Are at a Crossroads

The decade that followed the financial crisis brought huge amounts of easy money that propelled markets sharply higher. In the decade to come, investors will have to reckon with a potentially rockier wind-down of those policies.

Asian Junk Bonds Can't Catch a Break

Asian junk bonds have tumbled in price this year, resulting in a big gap between yields on these sub-investment grade securities and their U.S. peers.

Indonesian Shares on Track for Worst Day in Five Years

Indonesia's benchmark stock index slumped as investors soured on Southeast Asia's biggest economy and authorities tried to defend a currency plumbing two-decade lows.

Australia's Record-Beating Economic Growth Continues

Australia's economy completed 27 years of uninterrupted economic expansion with solid growth in the second quarter lifted by consumer spending and government-led infrastructure programs.

BOE's Carney Open to Extending Term for Brexit Stability

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney signaled that he is willing to stay on as head of the U.K. central bank after his term ends next year.

FCC Seeks to Expedite Deployment of 5G Wireless Networks

Federal regulators are expected to approve a plan this month to accelerate next-generation 5G wireless networks around the U.S. by overriding some local rules that could hold up deployment.

U.S. Factory Sector Clocks Strongest Growth in 14 Years

American factory activity in August expanded at the strongest pace in more than 14 years, despite rising tensions with some of the U.S.'s largest trade partners.