Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
U.S. Stocks Pulled Down by Semiconductor Shares

Weakness in technology shares hurt U.S. stocks for the second straight session, with worries about regulation and trade continuing. 

 
Fed's Williams Says Yield Curve Not Deciding Factor in Setting Rates

New York Fed leader John Williams said the prospect of a yield-curve inversion by itself wouldn't be enough to stop him from supporting further rate rises if he thought the economy called for them. 

 
U.S. Worker Productivity Rose in Spring at Best Pace Since 2015

U.S. worker productivity rose this spring at the best pace in more than three years, newly revised numbers confirmed. 

 
Layoffs Reach a Half-Century Low

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell at the end of August to a nearly five-decade low, as managers face difficulties finding qualified employees. 

 
Five Things to Watch in the August Jobs Report

The Labor Department releases its monthly snapshot of the nation's labor market Friday. 

 
Service-Sector Businesses Are Getting Increasingly Jittery About Tariffs

A closely watched index of nonmanufacturing activity rose last month the Institute for Supply Management said, indicating service industries such as health care and retail are still in good shape. 

 
Oil Falls as Total Fuel Inventories Rise

Oil prices fell sharply Thursday after data showing an increase in total U.S. inventories of crude oil and fuel pointed to already-swelling global supplies just as summer ends and the lower-demand fall season arrives. 

 
Emerging-Market Stocks Hover Near Bear Territory

Emerging markets were teetering on the verge of bear territory as a rising dollar and higher U.S. interest rates are siphoning money from the developing world and making their debts more expensive. 

 
Investors Fret S&P's China-Ratings Plan Risks Too Many Triple-A's

S&P Global is developing a custom credit-rating scale for China that has investors worrying about inflated grades. 

 
Truck Orders Surge to Second Straight Monthly Record

Fleets are racing to get production slots for 2019 in a sign of confidence that the U.S. economy will remain on a fast track.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:03pCanadian dollar rebounds from seven-week low on Bank of Canada comments
RE
10:03pIndustrials up as Nafta Optimism Offsets Weak Order Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
09:58pMaterials up on Dollar Weakness -- Materials Roundup
DJ
09:57pEnergy Down After U.S. Stockpile Buildup -- Energy Roundup
DJ
09:56pIMF aims for quick conclusion to Argentina talks, peso climbs
RE
09:56pHow Argentina plans to pay its debt
RE
09:52pUSCIB UNITED STATES COUNCIL FOR INTERNATIONAL BU : Business Must Help Governments Chart New Course in Trade Policy, Writes ICC Secretary General
PU
09:49pDollar in check as investors await August jobs report
RE
09:42pNasdaq, S&P drop as tech stocks hammered anew
RE
09:33pCURRENCIES : Dollar Slips As Hiring Data Puts Spotlight On August Jobs Report
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018
3WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
4EVERQUOTE INC : EverQuote Launches Safe Driving Insurance Offers for EverDrive App Users
5SIMCORP : SIMCORP : Groupama Asset Management Automates its Front and Middle Office Operations with SimCorp Di..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.