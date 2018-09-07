Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
Trump Preparing Tariffs on Further $267 Billion in Chinese Imports

President Trump said tariffs on another $267 billion in Chinese goods are ready to go and could be rolled out on short notice, reinforcing earlier threats and signaling no end in sight for the growing trade dispute. 

 
Jobs Report Bolsters Fed in Its Gradual Rate Increases

Strong hiring and a pickup in wage growth last month are likely to reinforce the Federal Reserve's plan to continue gradually raising interest rates as the U.S. economy enters its 10th year of expansion. 

 
U.S. Stocks Slump on Fears of New China Tariffs

U.S. stocks slumped after reports that President Trump may impose more tariffs on goods imported from China. Tech stocks recovered some of their recent losses. 

 
Strong Economy Drives Wages Higher as Hiring Heats Up

The pace of hiring picked up in August, American workers' paychecks grew strongly and the unemployment rate held steady, showing ongoing strength in the labor market. 

 
Tech Firms Say China Tariffs Will Set Back U.S.'s 5G Goals

Intel and a handful of tech giants are invoking one of the White House's priorities-leadership in an emerging wireless technology known as 5G-to argue against adding tariffs on $200 billion in goods from China. 

 
Russia-Linked Money-Laundering Probe Looks at $150 Billion in Transactions

Investigators at Denmark's largest bank are studying around $150 billion of transactions that flowed through its Estonian outpost between 2007 and 2015 as part of an internal money-laundering probe, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Eurozone Economic Growth Rate Falls Further Behind U.S.

The eurozone's economy slowed slightly in the three months through June as imports jumped despite weak household spending, with few signs that a rebound is in prospect soon. 

 
Canada Sheds Jobs in August, Pushing Jobless Rate To 6.0%

The Canadian economy unexpectedly dropped 51,600 jobs, while expectations were for an increase of 5,000. Unemployment was up from 5.8% in the previous month. 

 
Former Fed Official Calls for Increased Capital Requirements

The U.S. Federal Reserve should require banks to raise their levels of loss-absorbing capital in preparation for a future downturn, a former vice chairman of the central bank said. 

 
Mexican Inflation Gained Pace in August

Mexico's inflation accelerated in August for a third consecutive month, pushed up by increases in energy and foods costs.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Security Council Press Statement on Guinea-Bissau
PU
03:27pFLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND CONSUMER SER : Successfully Combating Destructive, Disease-Carrying Giant African Land Snail
PU
03:19pDollar rises on solid U.S. August jobs report, but trade tensions persist
RE
03:18pWorld stock markets fall, trade fears and rate hikes worries weigh
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:12pOABA SUSTAINING SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT : AMVAC Chemical Corporation
PU
03:12pWorld stock markets fall, trade fears and rate hikes worries weigh
RE
03:11pBritish Columbia boosts projected 2018-19 budget surplus
RE
03:07pOil prices steady; equity markets weigh while geopolitics support
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2DEUTSCHE BANK : Qatar eyes Germany's energy, finance sectors with 10 billion euro investment
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey
4Tesla executive exits, CEO smokes pot on webcast, shares reel
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA apologises after 380,000 customers hit in cyber attack

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.