Trump Preparing Tariffs on Further $267 Billion in Chinese Imports

President Trump said tariffs on another $267 billion in Chinese goods are ready to go and could be rolled out on short notice, reinforcing earlier threats and signaling no end in sight for the growing trade dispute.

Jobs Report Bolsters Fed in Its Gradual Rate Increases

Strong hiring and a pickup in wage growth last month are likely to reinforce the Federal Reserve's plan to continue gradually raising interest rates as the U.S. economy enters its 10th year of expansion.

U.S. Stocks Slump on Fears of New China Tariffs

U.S. stocks slumped after reports that President Trump may impose more tariffs on goods imported from China. Tech stocks recovered some of their recent losses.

Strong Economy Drives Wages Higher as Hiring Heats Up

The pace of hiring picked up in August, American workers' paychecks grew strongly and the unemployment rate held steady, showing ongoing strength in the labor market.

Tech Firms Say China Tariffs Will Set Back U.S.'s 5G Goals

Intel and a handful of tech giants are invoking one of the White House's priorities-leadership in an emerging wireless technology known as 5G-to argue against adding tariffs on $200 billion in goods from China.

Russia-Linked Money-Laundering Probe Looks at $150 Billion in Transactions

Investigators at Denmark's largest bank are studying around $150 billion of transactions that flowed through its Estonian outpost between 2007 and 2015 as part of an internal money-laundering probe, according to people familiar with the matter.

Eurozone Economic Growth Rate Falls Further Behind U.S.

The eurozone's economy slowed slightly in the three months through June as imports jumped despite weak household spending, with few signs that a rebound is in prospect soon.

Canada Sheds Jobs in August, Pushing Jobless Rate To 6.0%

The Canadian economy unexpectedly dropped 51,600 jobs, while expectations were for an increase of 5,000. Unemployment was up from 5.8% in the previous month.

Former Fed Official Calls for Increased Capital Requirements

The U.S. Federal Reserve should require banks to raise their levels of loss-absorbing capital in preparation for a future downturn, a former vice chairman of the central bank said.

Mexican Inflation Gained Pace in August

Mexico's inflation accelerated in August for a third consecutive month, pushed up by increases in energy and foods costs.