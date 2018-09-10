Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Japan's Economy Grows Faster Than Initially Estimated

Japan's economy expanded at a significantly faster pace than initially estimated in the April-June quarter as companies made more spending than expected amid severe labor shortages, government data showed Monday. 

 
China Consumer Inflation Hits Six-Month High

China's consumer inflation accelerated to a six-month high in August, driven by a faster increase in vegetable prices and softer decline in pork prices, official data showed Monday. 

 
China Boosts Steel, Pressures Other Metals

The price of steel is rallying thanks to China, even as concerns about the country's growth prospects pressure other metals. 

 
Bailout Over, Greece Returning to Stormy Markets

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras unveiled his post-bailout economic policy over the weekend, promising some relief from austerity measures while sticking to budget discipline. 

 
Iran Develops a $5 Billion Weapon to Fight Sanctions

Iran is quietly leveraging a foreign investment fund to loosen the Trump administration's tightening economic noose 

 
Oil Market Turns Turbulent Heading Into Fall Season

The oil market is at a crossroads after its worst week in almost two months prompted many investors to reassess whether global growth will continue stoking demand for fuel. 

 
Fed Ponders a New Tool to Avert Crises

A debate is brewing inside the Federal Reserve about whether to demand big banks raise more capital as the economy heats up. 

 
Wages Are Rising. Will Inflation Follow?

Should wages accelerate, some analysts expect the gains to power more consumer spending, leading to a cycle of price increases throughout the economy. 

 
Profits Jump at Japanese Companies, but Foreign Investors Don't Bite

Profits have soared at Sony., Suzuki Motor, and many others. Yet foreign investors, by and large, aren't that interested. 

 
China's Trade Surplus With U.S. Hits New Record

China's trade surplus with the U.S. widened to $31.05 billion in August from $28.09 billion the previous month, while its total trade surplus narrowed.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:29aAsian shares on slippery slope as Trump ups ante in trade war
RE
05:29aAsian shares on slippery slope as Trump ups ante in trade war
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:04aAs REITs Rebound, These Sectors Stand Out -- Journal Report
DJ
04:56aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Bred Well Fed Well Maternals Workshop | Kojonup, WA
PU
04:56aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Working with the season workshop | Keyneton, SA
PU
04:47aSEC halts trading in two cryptocurrency products, citing market confusion
RE
04:39aJAPAN PM ABE : will proceed with sales tax hike as planned
RE
04:32aJapan second quarter GDP posts fastest growth since 2016 on stronger-than-expected capex
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices climb as U.S. drilling stalls, Iran sanctions loom
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Jack Ma to step down in one year, Zhang to become chairman
3CBS CEO Moonves accused of sexual misconduct by more women in New Yorker story
4CBS CORPORATION : CBS CEO Moonves resigns amid new allegations of sexual misconduct
5SEC halts trading in two cryptocurrency products, citing market confusion

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.