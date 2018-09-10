Japan's Economy Grows Faster Than Initially Estimated

Japan's economy expanded at a significantly faster pace than initially estimated in the April-June quarter as companies made more spending than expected amid severe labor shortages, government data showed Monday.

China Consumer Inflation Hits Six-Month High

China's consumer inflation accelerated to a six-month high in August, driven by a faster increase in vegetable prices and softer decline in pork prices, official data showed Monday.

China Boosts Steel, Pressures Other Metals

The price of steel is rallying thanks to China, even as concerns about the country's growth prospects pressure other metals.

Bailout Over, Greece Returning to Stormy Markets

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras unveiled his post-bailout economic policy over the weekend, promising some relief from austerity measures while sticking to budget discipline.

Iran Develops a $5 Billion Weapon to Fight Sanctions

Iran is quietly leveraging a foreign investment fund to loosen the Trump administration's tightening economic noose

Oil Market Turns Turbulent Heading Into Fall Season

The oil market is at a crossroads after its worst week in almost two months prompted many investors to reassess whether global growth will continue stoking demand for fuel.

Fed Ponders a New Tool to Avert Crises

A debate is brewing inside the Federal Reserve about whether to demand big banks raise more capital as the economy heats up.

Wages Are Rising. Will Inflation Follow?

Should wages accelerate, some analysts expect the gains to power more consumer spending, leading to a cycle of price increases throughout the economy.

Profits Jump at Japanese Companies, but Foreign Investors Don't Bite

Profits have soared at Sony., Suzuki Motor, and many others. Yet foreign investors, by and large, aren't that interested.

China's Trade Surplus With U.S. Hits New Record

China's trade surplus with the U.S. widened to $31.05 billion in August from $28.09 billion the previous month, while its total trade surplus narrowed.