Trade Barbs Cloud Global Stocks

European stocks rose, but there were signs investors are concerned that President Trump's latest threats could escalate a trade dispute with China.

Weakness Against Major Rivals Dims Dollar's Shine

A surge against emerging markets has underpinned the dollar's rise. But the rally masks lackluster performance against the euro and the yen.

Turkish Economy Cooled in Second Quarter

The Turkish economy grew by 5.2% in the second quarter, official data showed, losing pace from the first quarter amid worries of an economic slowdown caused by the lira's sharp drop in recent weeks.

Oil Prices Edge Higher as Investors Weigh Supply Concerns

Oil prices ticked up following a week of volatile trading, as the market refocused on potential global disruptions to supply.

OECD Leading Indicators Flash Growth Warning

The world's developed economies are set for a slowdown, although prospects for Asian giants China and India have brightened, according to leading indicators released by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Reflections on the 9 1/2 -Year-Long Bull Market

The former markets editor for The Wall Street Journal looks back on why the bull market has lasted so long, and what it says about the future.

Japan's Economy Grows Faster Than Initially Estimated

Japan's economy expanded at a significantly faster pace than initially estimated in the April-June quarter as companies made more spending than expected amid severe labor shortages, government data showed Monday.

China Consumer Inflation Hits Six-Month High

China's consumer inflation accelerated to a six-month high in August, driven by a faster increase in vegetable prices and softer decline in pork prices, official data showed Monday.

Trump Card: Japan's Abe Bets on Trade in Bid for New Term

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kicked off his bid for three more years as Japan's leader by saying he would spearhead the effort to expand global trade against protectionist threats.