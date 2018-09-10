Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 03:16pm CEST
A Dangerous Time of Year for Oil Prices

U.S. oil prices have largely hovered between $65 and $70 a barrel since mid-July, but some analysts are worried a seasonal slowdown in demand will send prices tumbling out of that range. 

 
Trade Barbs Cloud Global Stocks

Stocks in the U.S. and Europe rose, despite falls in Asia suggesting that investors are concerned about President Trump's latest threats escalating a trade dispute with China. 

 
Borrowers Struggle to Raise Funds as Emerging Markets Tumble

The steep falls in emerging markets have hurt the ability of developing-world companies and governments to issue bonds overseas, making it harder to pay back existing debt and putting potential pressure on economic growth there. 

 
Weakness Against Major Rivals Dims Dollar's Shine

A surge against emerging markets has underpinned the dollar's rise. But the rally masks lackluster performance against the euro and the yen. 

 
Fed Ponders a New Tool to Avert Crises

A debate is brewing inside the Federal Reserve about whether to demand big banks raise more capital as the economy heats up. 

 
Turkish Economy Cooled in Second Quarter

The Turkish economy grew by 5.2% in the second quarter, official data showed, losing pace from the first quarter amid worries of an economic slowdown caused by the lira's sharp drop in recent weeks. 

 
Oil Prices Edge Higher as Investors Weigh Supply Concerns

Oil prices ticked up following a week of volatile trading, as the market refocused on potential global disruptions to supply. 

 
OECD Leading Indicators Flash Growth Warning

The world's developed economies are set for a slowdown, although prospects for Asian giants China and India have brightened, according to leading indicators released by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. 

 
Reflections on the 9 1/2 -Year-Long Bull Market

The former markets editor for The Wall Street Journal looks back on why the bull market has lasted so long, and what it says about the future.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:46pBitcoin rises above $6,300 as N.Y. approves dollar-linked digital currencies
RE
02:44pOil up as U.S. drilling stalls, Iranian sanctions bite
RE
02:42pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Labor and Subcontractor Costs Outpacing Inflation, Raising Home Prices
PU
02:41pCanadian dollar treads water as oil prices rise
RE
02:36pOil up as U.S. drilling stalls, Iranian sanctions bite
RE
02:35pWall Street opens higher as tax cut hopes outshine trade fears
RE
02:34pTSX opens higher as energy shares boost
RE
02:32pMORGAN LEWIS & BOCKIUS LLP : Sep 10, 2018 Firm Continues Growth in Asia with Addition of M&A Partner in Beijing
PU
02:27pNASA NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINIST : Equal Opportunity Employees attend Inclusion Summit
PU
02:27pOFFICE OF UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE : USTR Statement on US-EU Trade Meeting
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Plastic packager RPC buoyed by private equity interest
2SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : Sirius Minerals Plc - Procurement and capital estimate update
3UNICREDIT SPA : Morgan Stanley recommends buying Italian assets ahead of budget
4SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB : SENSYS GATSO : Conversion of vendor loan into new shares
5ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Recent Nordic Scandals Involving ING Bank and Danske Bank Underscore the European Unio..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.