A Dangerous Time of Year for Oil Prices

U.S. oil prices have largely hovered between $65 and $70 a barrel since mid-July, but some analysts are worried a seasonal slowdown in demand will send prices tumbling out of that range.

Trade Barbs Cloud Global Stocks

Stocks in the U.S. and Europe rose, despite falls in Asia suggesting that investors are concerned about President Trump's latest threats escalating a trade dispute with China.

Borrowers Struggle to Raise Funds as Emerging Markets Tumble

The steep falls in emerging markets have hurt the ability of developing-world companies and governments to issue bonds overseas, making it harder to pay back existing debt and putting potential pressure on economic growth there.

Weakness Against Major Rivals Dims Dollar's Shine

A surge against emerging markets has underpinned the dollar's rise. But the rally masks lackluster performance against the euro and the yen.

Fed Ponders a New Tool to Avert Crises

A debate is brewing inside the Federal Reserve about whether to demand big banks raise more capital as the economy heats up.

Turkish Economy Cooled in Second Quarter

The Turkish economy grew by 5.2% in the second quarter, official data showed, losing pace from the first quarter amid worries of an economic slowdown caused by the lira's sharp drop in recent weeks.

Oil Prices Edge Higher as Investors Weigh Supply Concerns

Oil prices ticked up following a week of volatile trading, as the market refocused on potential global disruptions to supply.

OECD Leading Indicators Flash Growth Warning

The world's developed economies are set for a slowdown, although prospects for Asian giants China and India have brightened, according to leading indicators released by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Reflections on the 9 1/2 -Year-Long Bull Market

The former markets editor for The Wall Street Journal looks back on why the bull market has lasted so long, and what it says about the future.