Negotiators Meet in Bid to Ease Trans-Atlantic Trade Tensions

Top trade officials from the U.S. and the European Union reached no breakthrough on laying out a trade pact that would deliver on their presidents' earlier agreement to slash tariffs and boost commerce.

U.S. Preparing for Second Trump Meeting With North Korea's Leader

The White House said it is working to arrange a second meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un after the North Korean leader sent a letter requesting one.

Debate Heats Up Over When Era of Oil Will End

The time left before global demand for crude peaks is tightening, according to new projections from industry analysts. Two reports published this week point to an end of oil's growth within the next five years, far earlier than many in the industry are expecting.

EPA to Roll Back Obama-Era Methane Rules

The Trump administration is about to propose its latest rollback of Obama-era climate rules, moving to ease requirements for oil-and-gas companies that were designed to limit leaks of the heat-trapping gas methane.

Congress Unveils Funding Deal in Race to Avoid Shutdown

Lawmakers struck a bipartisan deal Monday on a trio of spending bills they hope to pass this week in a rare example of Congress reaching an agreement over funding part of the federal government weeks ahead of a deadline.

States Face Crunch If Fed's Tool Kit Is Limited in Next Recession

When the next recession comes, some states are likely to suffer much more than others if the Federal Reserve lacks ammunition to make economic downturns less severe, new Fed research shows.

Cryptocurrency Startups Combine as Wall Street Blockchain Effort Falters

Chain, a startup working with Nasdaq and others to build a blockchain-based trading platform, is merging with another cryptocurrency startup, a sign that efforts to plug the technology behind bitcoin into the traditional markets are proving harder than expected.

A Dangerous Time of Year for Oil Prices

U.S. oil prices have largely hovered between $65 and $70 a barrel since mid-July, but some analysts are worried a seasonal slowdown in demand will send prices tumbling out of that range.

Borrowers Struggle to Raise Funds as Emerging Markets Tumble

The steep falls in emerging markets have hurt the ability of developing-world companies and governments to issue bonds overseas, making it harder to pay back existing debt and putting potential pressure on economic growth there.

Trump Card: Japan's Abe Bets on Trade in Bid for New Term

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kicked off his bid for three more years as Japan's leader by saying he would spearhead the effort to expand trade against protectionist threats.