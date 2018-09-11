Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/11/2018 | 11:16am CEST
Global Stocks Pause as Investors Parse Trade Developments

Stocks mostly stalled after a higher finish on Wall Street as investors continued to eye developments on global trade. 

 
Negotiators Meet in Bid to Ease Trans-Atlantic Trade Tensions

Top trade officials from the U.S. and the European Union reached no breakthrough on laying out a trade pact that would deliver on their presidents' earlier agreement to slash tariffs and boost commerce. 

 
U.S. Preparing for Second Trump Meeting With North Korea's Leader

The White House said it is working to arrange a second meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un after the North Korean leader sent a letter requesting one. 

 
Casino Stocks' Tumble Helps Push Hong Kong Into Bear Market

Gambling stocks have slumped recently thanks to worries about Chinese growth and spending by high-rolling VIP customers. 

 
Debate Heats Up Over When Era of Oil Will End

The time left before global demand for crude peaks is tightening, according to new projections from industry analysts. Two reports published this week point to an end of oil's growth within the next five years, far earlier than many in the industry are expecting. 

 
Borrowers Struggle to Raise Funds as Emerging Markets Tumble

The steep falls in emerging markets have hurt the ability of developing-world companies and governments to issue bonds overseas, making it harder to pay back existing debt and putting potential pressure on economic growth there. 

 
Is Indonesia the Next Emerging-Market Domino to Fall?

Indonesia is no Turkey or Argentina. That doesn't mean bottom-fishing is a good idea, juicy government debt yields aside. 

 
EPA to Roll Back Obama-Era Methane Rules

The Trump administration is about to propose its latest rollback of Obama-era climate rules, moving to ease requirements for oil-and-gas companies that were designed to limit leaks of the heat-trapping gas methane. 

 
Congress Unveils Funding Deal in Race to Avoid Shutdown

Lawmakers struck a bipartisan deal Monday on a trio of spending bills they hope to pass this week in a rare example of Congress reaching an agreement over funding part of the federal government weeks ahead of a deadline. 

 
States Face Crunch If Fed's Tool Kit Is Limited in Next Recession

When the next recession comes, some states are likely to suffer much more than others if the Federal Reserve lacks ammunition to make economic downturns less severe, new Fed research shows.

