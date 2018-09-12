Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 03:16pm CEST
U.S. Producer Prices Declined in August

A gauge of U.S. business prices in August clocked the first monthly decline in about a year and a half. 

 
Oil Prices Lift Stocks Despite Lingering Trade Concerns

Stocks in Europe and U.S. futures inched higher, supported by gains in energy companies following a bump in oil prices. The moves came even as markets in the Asia-Pacific region mostly headed lower on lingering trade concerns. 

 
Tech Investors Prepare to Say Goodbye to Facebook, Google

The S&P 500 is getting a refresh later this month that may prove market moving as it plays out. 

 
How Hurricane Florence Could Move Insurance Markets

Hurricane Florence's path and makeup could be exceptionally painful for the insurance industry and the alternative capital that has changed the dynamics of catastrophe insurance in the past decade. 

 
'Crypto Tourists' Flee Slumping Bitcoin

The value of cryptocurrencies has tumbled 76% after exceeding $800 billion earlier this year as the largest digital currency, bitcoin, fails to shake off its months-long decline. 

 
Bargain Hunters in Turkey, Argentina Struggle With Inflation

The prospect of high returns could lure fund managers to buy Turkey and Argentina's plummeting currencies at a discount. But a key question is whether inflation will erode any benefits. 

 
OPEC Sees Boost in Oil Production Ahead of Iran Sanctions

OPEC's total oil production climbed last month, in a sign the oil cartel is sticking with a decision to begin pumping out more barrels of crude this summer after more than a year of holding back output. 

 
New Highs for Transport Stocks Suggest Dow Rebound Ahead

Shares of truckers, logistics operators and shipping companies are hitting fresh highs, a sign for investors that the Dow Jones Industrial Average could soon follow suit. 

 
Oil Prices Rise as Storms Approach U.S. Coast

Oil prices were higher as investors monitor tropical storms heading toward the U.S. that could disrupt oil production and inventory data due out later Wednesday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.13% 26001.66 Delayed Quote.5.06%
NASDAQ 100 -0.32% 7486.0614 Delayed Quote.16.44%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.30% 7950.8591 Delayed Quote.14.79%
S&P 500 0.37% 2887.89 Real-time Quote.7.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03pEU lawmakers back publishers over tech giants on copyright
RE
03:44pU.S. HOME REFINANCING FALLS TO LOWEST SINCE DECEMBER 2000 : Mba
RE
03:43pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Red Tractor bid to become the flagship of UK food and farming is good news for farmers, says UFU
PU
03:43pISE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE : Results of AGM
PU
03:39pU.S. producer prices post first drop in one-and-a-half years
RE
03:38pFrance's Saft targets new generation battery production from 2020
RE
03:37pC$ holds on to Tuesday's rally as oil prices climb
RE
03:35pOil approaches $80 a barrel; supply starts to look tight
RE
03:35pOil approaches $80 a barrel; supply starts to look tight
RE
03:34pTSX opens lower as U.S.-China trade worries linger
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent under pressure to step up its game as regulatory restrictions bite
2APPLE : APPLE : newest iPhone could have big screen, big price
3SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Higher gas prices and hot summer take wind out of SSE's sails
4VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : German consumer body to file VW class action suit over diesel tests
5ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : CFOs Play a Major Role in Digital Investment Decisions Across the Enterprise, Accordin..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.