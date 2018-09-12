U.S. Producer Prices Declined in August

A gauge of U.S. business prices in August clocked the first monthly decline in about a year and a half.

Oil Prices Lift Stocks Despite Lingering Trade Concerns

Stocks in Europe and U.S. futures inched higher, supported by gains in energy companies following a bump in oil prices. The moves came even as markets in the Asia-Pacific region mostly headed lower on lingering trade concerns.

Tech Investors Prepare to Say Goodbye to Facebook, Google

The S&P 500 is getting a refresh later this month that may prove market moving as it plays out.

How Hurricane Florence Could Move Insurance Markets

Hurricane Florence's path and makeup could be exceptionally painful for the insurance industry and the alternative capital that has changed the dynamics of catastrophe insurance in the past decade.

'Crypto Tourists' Flee Slumping Bitcoin

The value of cryptocurrencies has tumbled 76% after exceeding $800 billion earlier this year as the largest digital currency, bitcoin, fails to shake off its months-long decline.

Bargain Hunters in Turkey, Argentina Struggle With Inflation

The prospect of high returns could lure fund managers to buy Turkey and Argentina's plummeting currencies at a discount. But a key question is whether inflation will erode any benefits.

OPEC Sees Boost in Oil Production Ahead of Iran Sanctions

OPEC's total oil production climbed last month, in a sign the oil cartel is sticking with a decision to begin pumping out more barrels of crude this summer after more than a year of holding back output.

New Highs for Transport Stocks Suggest Dow Rebound Ahead

Shares of truckers, logistics operators and shipping companies are hitting fresh highs, a sign for investors that the Dow Jones Industrial Average could soon follow suit.

Oil Prices Rise as Storms Approach U.S. Coast

Oil prices were higher as investors monitor tropical storms heading toward the U.S. that could disrupt oil production and inventory data due out later Wednesday.