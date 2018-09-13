Global Stocks Buoyed by Fresh Trade Hope

Global stocks pared some of their early-September losses, climbing after the news the U.S. had invited China to a new round of trade talks as investors will be eyeing decisions from central banks in the U.K., EU and Turkey.

Europe Set for Trio of Central Bank Decisions

Central banks in the U.K., EU and Turkey are set to announce policy decisions that are likely to underscore weaknesses and vulnerabilities that have weighed on the world economy and financial markets.

Erdogan Moves to Support Turkey's Embattled Lira

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan moved to prop up the hard-hit lira by issuing a ban on domestic sales and rental transactions in foreign currencies, hours before a closely watched central-bank decision.

Nearly One-Third of U.S. Firms in China Mull Investment Delays

A new survey of U.S. companies doing business in China found that 31.1% are considering delaying or canceling investment decisions over uncertainties created by tariffs and U.S.-China trade friction.

U.S. Seeks New Trade Talks With China to Avoid Tariffs

The Trump administration is giving Beijing another chance to try to stave off new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese exports, asking top officials for a fresh round of trade talks later this month.

Economy Grows Moderately, But Trade Fears Rise, Fed's Beige Book Says

Businesses voiced concern about mounting trade tensions, as recently imposed and proposed tariffs force companies to grapple with rising input costs, according to a Federal Reserve's beige book report.

Fed Should Raise Rates for the Next Year or Two, Brainard Says

Fed governor Lael Brainard said recent tax cuts and government-spending increases have likely created a need for higher interest rates, saying the central bank should continue gradually raising rates for the next year or two.

Fed's Bullard Sees Trump Agenda Improving Economic Outlook

St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard said the Trump administration's economic agenda seems to have brought fundamental improvements to the outlook.

Incomes Rose and Poverty Rate Fell for Third Straight Year, Census Data Show

American incomes rose and poverty declined for the third consecutive year in 2017, according to census figures released Wednesday that suggest more Americans are benefiting from the robust economy.

Imports into California Ports Tumbled in August

The 3.1% decline suggests an early-summer shipping surge was triggered by concerns over tariffs, and importers now are pulling back foreign purchases .