China Economic Activity Indicators Mixed in August

Business activity in China was mixed in August, with investment slowing to a record low but growth in industrial output and retail sales recovering slightly, official data showed.

Lawmakers Reach Deal to Avoid Shutdown Drama Before Midterms

Lawmakers reached a bipartisan deal to keep the government open until after the midterm elections, while also passing a first tranche of spending bills and sending them to President Trump's desk.

Fed's Kaplan Supports Rate Increases Toward 'Neutral' Level

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Thursday the Fed's dual mandate of price stability and full employment has been met, and reiterated that interest rates should be increased toward a so-called neutral level that neither stimulates nor restricts the economy.

Atlanta Fed's Bostic Says the Economy Needs Gradual Rate Rises

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the U.S. central bank should press forward with rate rises, as "monetary policy ought to be moving toward a neutral stance."

Fed Won't Save Emerging Markets

Past emerging-markets troubles have ended with the Federal Reserve cutting rates, but the central bank is unlikely to end its tightening campaign now.

Boston Fed Research Calls For Central Bank to Review Policy, Regularly

It is time for the Federal Reserve to formalize the process of how it determines the mechanics of monetary policy, according to a new paper co-written by Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren.

Bernanke: Credit Freeze Contributed Most to Recession

Former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said in a new paper that the credit-market panic that culminated 10 years ago when Lehman Brothers failed better explains the severity of the 2007-09 recession than the housing bust does.

U.S. Budget Deficit Widened in August, Treasury Says

The monthly U.S. budget deficit nearly doubled in August compared with a year earlier, as government spending swelled and revenues declined.

Trump Plans to Rebrand Nafta, Warns Canada

President Trump revealed plans to rebrand the North American Free Trade Agreement as the "USMC" pact-for the U.S., Mexico and Canada-telling Republican donors at a private fundraiser he will drop the "C" if Canada doesn't agree to changes he seeks.

These Investors Hope to Avoid a Direct Hit From Hurricane Florence

roughly $14 billion in outstanding catastrophe bonds with potential exposure to hurricane damage in North or South Carolina.