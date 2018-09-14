Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 03:16pm CEST
U.S. Retail Sales Rose in August

American consumers reined in their spending in August, taking a breather after very strong sales growth in July. 

 
Trade Prospects Lift Global Stocks

Global stocks rose as trade prospects appeared to improve, putting most major indexes on track for weekly gains. 

 
Russia Raises Interest Rates to Boost Ruble

Russia's central bank raised interest rates, moving to defend the ruble as global investors question the outlook for emerging-market economies and the possibility of fresh U.S. sanctions. 

 
Eurozone Wage Growth Accelerates

Wage growth in the eurozone accelerated for the second straight quarter in the three months through June, reinforcing the European Central Bank's view that the economy is running at close to its full capacity even as it has slowed. 

 
Erdogan Warns He Won't Tolerate High Rates for Long

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned he would tolerate higher lending rates only for some time, a day after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate above inflation for the first time in a decade. 

 
Oil Nudges Higher After Losses

Oil prices ticked up after steep losses triggered by rising OPEC production. 

 
BOE's Carney: Britian Could Lose 10% of Jobs to Automation

Around 10% of British jobs could be lost to automation, Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said Friday, highlighting the potential short-term costs of the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution. 

 
Bank of France Reduces 2018 GDP Growth Forecast

The Bank of France reduced its growth forecast Friday, saying it expects slower economic expansion than its prior projections for this year and next. 

 
Koreas Expand Cooperation by Opening Liaison Office as U.S. Talks Stall

North and South Korea opened a liaison office north of the demilitarized zone on Friday, an unprecedented step for political cooperation between the sides that comes as talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:31pIndustrial Production Rose in August
DJ
03:22pFed policy to turn mildly restrictive in 2019, Evans says
RE
03:20pU.S. auto sector output boosts industrial production
RE
03:18pHARVEST RESULTS : First spring barley yields published
PU
03:16pU.S. retail sales barely rise; import prices drop
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pFED'S EVANS : U.S. Economy 'Firing On All Cylinders'
DJ
03:16pThe 'Iron Lady' Tasked With Fixing Puerto Rico's Money Problems
DJ
03:16pELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:13pNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Tougher Sanctions Urgently Needed for Livestock Worrying Culprits
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
2Mediaset CFO says no talks for now on creating pan-Europe TV player
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
4RHEINMETALL : RHEINMETALL : Thyssenkrupp reorganises industrials unit as problems mount
5Investec asset management spin off plan lifts shares

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.