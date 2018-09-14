U.S. Retail Sales Rose in August

American consumers reined in their spending in August, taking a breather after very strong sales growth in July.

Trade Prospects Lift Global Stocks

Global stocks rose as trade prospects appeared to improve, putting most major indexes on track for weekly gains.

Russia Raises Interest Rates to Boost Ruble

Russia's central bank raised interest rates, moving to defend the ruble as global investors question the outlook for emerging-market economies and the possibility of fresh U.S. sanctions.

Eurozone Wage Growth Accelerates

Wage growth in the eurozone accelerated for the second straight quarter in the three months through June, reinforcing the European Central Bank's view that the economy is running at close to its full capacity even as it has slowed.

Erdogan Warns He Won't Tolerate High Rates for Long

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned he would tolerate higher lending rates only for some time, a day after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate above inflation for the first time in a decade.

Oil Nudges Higher After Losses

Oil prices ticked up after steep losses triggered by rising OPEC production.

BOE's Carney: Britian Could Lose 10% of Jobs to Automation

Around 10% of British jobs could be lost to automation, Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said Friday, highlighting the potential short-term costs of the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Bank of France Reduces 2018 GDP Growth Forecast

The Bank of France reduced its growth forecast Friday, saying it expects slower economic expansion than its prior projections for this year and next.

Koreas Expand Cooperation by Opening Liaison Office as U.S. Talks Stall

North and South Korea opened a liaison office north of the demilitarized zone on Friday, an unprecedented step for political cooperation between the sides that comes as talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled.