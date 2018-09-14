U.S. Consumer Sentiment Jumped in Early September

U.S. consumer sentiment improved markedly in September, rising to the second-highest level since 2004, only behind the reading in March of this year.

Trade Prospects Lift Global Stocks

Global stocks rose as trade prospects appeared to improve, putting most major indexes on track for weekly gains.

U.S. Business Inventories Rose 0.6% in July

U.S. business inventories increased in July by 0.6% to a seasonally adjusted $1.95 trillion, according to the Commerce Department. Economists had expected a 0.5% increase.

Industrial Production Rose in August

U.S. industrial output rose for the third month in a row in August, largely because of strong utility and motor-vehicle production.

Fed's Evans: U.S. Economy 'Firing On All Cylinders'

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Friday he expects the U.S. central bank to press forward with rate rises amid a bright economic outlook.

Manafort Will Cooperate With Mueller Probe

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will plead guilty to two criminal charges and cooperate with federal prosecutors investigating links to Russian election interference, developments that could add momentum to special counsel Robert Mueller's probe.

U.S. Retail Sales Rose Slightly in August

American consumers reined in their spending in August, taking a breather after very strong sales growth in July.

Russia Raises Interest Rates to Boost Ruble

Russia's central bank raised interest rates, moving to defend the ruble against market volatility and inflation as global investors question the outlook for emerging-market economies and the possibility of fresh U.S. sanctions.

Eurozone Wage Growth Accelerates

Wage growth in the eurozone accelerated for the second straight quarter in the three months through June, reinforcing the European Central Bank's view that the economy is running at close to its full capacity even as it has slowed.

Erdogan Warns He Won't Tolerate High Rates for Long

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned he would tolerate higher lending rates only for some time, a day after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate above inflation for the first time in a decade.