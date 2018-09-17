Global Economy Week Ahead: Brazil Rate Decision and U.S. Jobless Claims

In the week ahead, Brazil's central bank will make a decision on interest rates, and the U.S. will receive data on jobless claims and existing-home sales.

U.S., China Ramp Up Trade Threats, Imperiling Negotiation Efforts

President Trump's economic conflict with China is set to escalate this week, as the administration plans to unveil fresh tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese products entering the U.S. and Beijing debates new ways to retaliate.

New Doubts Emerge About U.S.-Led Sanctions on North Korea

Fresh doubts are emerging about the potency of a U.S.-led sanctions campaign aimed at crippling North Korea's economy and forcing the country to end its atomic-weapons programs, as denuclearization talks have stalled.

South Korean President to Visit Pyongyang

With denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea stalled, South Korean President Moon Jae-in is set to visit Pyongyang on Tuesday in a bid to revive diplomacy after a summer of challenges.

Brexit Dilemmas Top Agenda at EU's Salzburg Summit

European Union leaders will hold their first serious discussions on Brexit since March at a summit in Austria on Thursday as both the U.K. and the rest of the bloc step up preparations to reduce major economic disruptions if a deal isn't reached.

Tallying the Economic Scars of a Hurricane

Studies in recent years have found that while hurricanes upend lives and destroy wealth, they leave little lasting imprint on the broader economy.

FEMA Chief Says He Wasn't Asked to Resign Over Vehicle Use

FEMA's top official said he hasn't been asked to resign over an internal investigation involving vehicle use, and he echoed President Trump in casting doubt on a government-backed report on the number of deaths from last year's hurricanes in Puerto Rico.

It's Not All Tech. Small Stocks Power the Market Higher.

Technology giants get most of the credit for driving this year's stock-market gains, but the quiet strength of smaller companies is a reason to keep betting on U.S. stocks.

The Billion-Dollar Mystery Man and the Wildest Party Vegas Ever Saw

Armed with a seemingly bottomless supply of cash, Jho Low staged the ultimate Las Vegas party. Who was he? An excerpt adapted from "Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood and the World."

U.N. Cites New Evidence That North Korea Is Violating Sanctions

North Korea is poking significant holes in global economic sanctions, according to a new United Nations report that cites fresh evidence of illicit arms sales, disguised fuel shipments and outlawed financial dealings.