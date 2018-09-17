Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/17/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
Fans of Coal Are Reaping the Rewards

Bets on coal by global mining firms pay off as Asian demand lifts prices 

 
Tariff Uncertainty Drags on Stocks

U.S. stocks slipped as fresh trade threats between the U.S. and China stoked caution among investors. 

 
U.K. Will Face 'Substantial Costs' From No-Deal Brexit

The IMF said an abrupt break from the European Union would cause harm to the British economy, adding that the U.K. won't be prepared for such an outcome when it leaves next March. 

 
Election Uncertainty Spurs Investors to Hedge

While the U.S. stock market continues its march higher, investors are increasingly turning to options to protect their bets ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. 

 
Some Investors Want a Recession in Turkey

For some foreign investors, recession would be the best thing that could happen to Turkey-based on a view that a shrinking economy is one of the few things that could damp high inflation, and that raising interest rates isn't enough. 

 
China Rebukes Local Officials Over Debt Pile

China's Finance Ministry is upping the pressure on local governments, reprimanding dozens of officials in one province that has seen its debt troubles spill into public protests. 

 
Richard Clarida Sworn in as Vice Chairman of Federal Reserve Board

Columbia University economist Richard Clarida was sworn in as the Federal Reserve's vice chairman and will serve as the No. 2 to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. 

 
401(k) Plan Quality Correlates With Company Profits

Companies with top-rated 401(k) retirement plans tend to be more profitable than those with low-rated plans, according to a study from T. Rowe Price. 

 
Oil Rises as Dollar Declines, Supply Concerns Persist

Oil prices advanced on the back of a weaker dollar and continued expectations of a global supply crunch. 

 
ECB May Give More Rate Guidance

The European Central Bank might start providing additional guidance on the likely pace of future interest-rate increases, a senior ECB official said.

